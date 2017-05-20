News By Tag
DFW Humane Society Joins Pets for Patriots Companion Pet Adoption Program for Military Veterans
Partners with nationwide charity to give shelter dogs and cats a second chance at life with veterans and military personnel
Despite the demonstrated emotional and physical benefits of companion pets, more dogs and cats are killed each year than the populations of Alaska, Delaware, Montana, North Dakota and Vermont combined. Working with Pets for Patriots, [your shelter] gives local veterans, active duty military members and their families the gift of unconditional love while providing the most overlooked dogs and cats a second chance at life.
"Daily care, food, vaccinations, and other essential needs and enrichment for pets in our shelter costs $25,000 a month; more when including spay and neuter procedures, wellness exams, and emergency medical care or other life-saving treatments,"
Individuals are welcome from all United States armed forces and at any stage of their careers. Eligible pets must meet one of three criteria: dog or cat two years or older or with special needs, or dog over 40 pounds.
Joining Pets for Patriots is entirely free to veterans, though they are responsible for following DFW Humane Society's adoption procedures. To reduce the chance that these pets are surrendered, the charity sends a $150 gift card upon proof of eligible adoption to help with food and other essentials and provides access to local veterinary partners who agree to offer ongoing discounted care. DFW Humane Society offers waived adoption fees to a member patriot as a thank you for their service.
"Our goal is to help our adoption partners re-home harder-to-place pets that still have years of love and life to give," says Beth Zimmerman, founder and executive director of Pets for Patriots. "while at the same time making it more affordable for military personnel to bring a pet into their lives. We're delighted to work with DFW Humane Society to give these last-chance pets a second chance at life and, in so doing, to enhance the lives of veterans in the community. Everybody wins."
DFW Humane Society quickly saw the potential to find hard-to-adopt dogs and cats permanent homes with service members. "We are able to place about 900 pets each year," says Sarah Kammerer, "Through our partnership with Pets for Patriots, we hope to provide forever homes to even more loving animals with the many service members and veterans in our area."
Individuals must first apply through Pets for Patriots and provide relevant eligibility documents. Approval typically takes no more than two business days, after which they can visit DFW Humane Society to find their new best friend.
About DFW Humane Society
Founded in 1967, DFW Humane Society focuses on its mission to rescue unwanted and neglected pets throughout DFW and the region, provide care and shelter, and give pets a second chance in life through adoption. Visit http://www.dfwhumane.com for more information
About Pets for Patriots
Pets for Patriots, Inc., is a nationally operating 501(c)(3) charity that creates life-saving opportunities for veterans to adopt homeless dogs and cats. Pets for Patriots is one of the only organizations in the country dedicated to United States military veterans from WWII up to and including those currently in service, while saving the most overlooked homeless animals. The charity is a proud member of the Army AW2 Wounded Warrior Program national community support network, a national partner of the Real Warriors Campaign and is listed by the National Resource Directory for ill and wounded veterans. Visit www.petsforpatriots.org for more information.
