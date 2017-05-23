 
News By Tag
* Non-fiction
* Self-help
* Motivational
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120


Set Self-Doubt Aside: Inspirational Book Release Extinguishes Worry

New motivational novel from a self-help expert. Secrets and Tips to a more confident you.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Non-fiction
Self-help
Motivational

Industry:
Books

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Products

CHICAGO - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Inspirational Author Kristi Patrice Carter Announces Release of Reprogram Yourself for UNSTOPPABLE Self-Confidence

Experts agree. Self-confidence is one of the foundations of inner peace, happiness and success in all areas of life. Author and self-help expert Kristi Patrice Carter understands this principle and reveals how ordinary people can quickly develop superhuman levels of this next-to-magical quality in her new book Reprogram Yourself for UNSTOPPABLE Self-Confidence.

May 23, 2017

Self-confidence is often the missing ingredient, holding back a person from developing meaningful relationships and enjoying personal and professional success. Cultivating one's self-esteem as you eliminate self-doubt and worry can be a game-changer! The good news is, with the right plan and proven methods to gain self-confidence, anyone—regardless of past experiences—can quickly build their confidence in a reliable way.

Popular self-help author Kristi Patrice Carter credits her growing list of accomplishments to building the confidence to take action and to pursue her dreams. She recently announced the release of her new book Reprogram Yourself for UNSTOPPABLE Self-Confidence: Your Power Guide to Squashing Self-Doubt and Worry, where she reveals how she built this quality both in herself and in clients she's coached.

"Almost everyone has felt the sting of being immobilized by worry and self-doubt, wanting to accomplish big things but not pursuing them because they lacked the confidence to do so," commented the author. "I'm here to tell you that it doesn't have to be that way. There's a proven way to kill fear, squash worry, and develop iron-clad self-confidence in everything you do. I'm excited and proud to share these proven strategies in my new book."

According to Carter, Reprogram Yourself for UNSTOPPABLE Self-Confidence breaks down many secrets, including tips like: how to find and understand the root cause of a lack of self-confidence, how to reprogram your mind to be more confident, how to be free from doubt and worry, and how best to avoid common pitfalls on the route to becoming a more confident and effective person.

Early feedback for Carter's new book has been completely positive.

Tina P., from Boston, recently said, "I'm very happy to have been able to read an advanced copy of Kristi Patrice Carter's Reprogram Yourself for UNSTOPPABLE Self-Confidence: Your Power Guide to Squashing Self-Doubt and Worry. I've always had an issue with a lack of confidence, and now I'm utilizing Kristi's techniques and am discovering a strength in me that I never knew existed. I had always been embarrassed about dropping out of college, but, after reading Kristi's book, I've overcome my fears and enrolled in a couple college-level courses. I give this book five stars and fully recommend it."

To receive your copy, please visit http://amzn.to/2qFdzdV.

Contact
RABT Book Tours & PR
***@myaddictionisreading.com
End
Source:Kristi Patrice Carter
Email:***@myaddictionisreading.com Email Verified
Tags:Non-fiction, Self-help, Motivational
Industry:Books
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reading Addiction Blog Tours PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share