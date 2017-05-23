News By Tag
Set Self-Doubt Aside: Inspirational Book Release Extinguishes Worry
New motivational novel from a self-help expert. Secrets and Tips to a more confident you.
Experts agree. Self-confidence is one of the foundations of inner peace, happiness and success in all areas of life. Author and self-help expert Kristi Patrice Carter understands this principle and reveals how ordinary people can quickly develop superhuman levels of this next-to-magical quality in her new book Reprogram Yourself for UNSTOPPABLE Self-Confidence.
May 23, 2017
Self-confidence is often the missing ingredient, holding back a person from developing meaningful relationships and enjoying personal and professional success. Cultivating one's self-esteem as you eliminate self-doubt and worry can be a game-changer!
Popular self-help author Kristi Patrice Carter credits her growing list of accomplishments to building the confidence to take action and to pursue her dreams. She recently announced the release of her new book Reprogram Yourself for UNSTOPPABLE Self-Confidence:
"Almost everyone has felt the sting of being immobilized by worry and self-doubt, wanting to accomplish big things but not pursuing them because they lacked the confidence to do so," commented the author. "I'm here to tell you that it doesn't have to be that way. There's a proven way to kill fear, squash worry, and develop iron-clad self-confidence in everything you do. I'm excited and proud to share these proven strategies in my new book."
According to Carter, Reprogram Yourself for UNSTOPPABLE Self-Confidence breaks down many secrets, including tips like: how to find and understand the root cause of a lack of self-confidence, how to reprogram your mind to be more confident, how to be free from doubt and worry, and how best to avoid common pitfalls on the route to becoming a more confident and effective person.
Early feedback for Carter's new book has been completely positive.
Tina P., from Boston, recently said, "I'm very happy to have been able to read an advanced copy of Kristi Patrice Carter's Reprogram Yourself for UNSTOPPABLE Self-Confidence:

