New Variety Night At North Coast Rep Showcases Cast Talent 'Late Night At The Spitfire'

-- On June 19, 2017 at 7:30pm, the especially talented cast of North Coast Repertory Theatre's hit show:come together to entertain audiences again with their vocals! Meghan Andrews, Kevin Earley and Aurora Florence are not just actors/actress, but are also accomplished singers and songwriters. Come hear them sing their own music as well as some standards, in a special, one-night variety show. They just can't get enough of the stage!Tickets for the one-night-only performance are $20. To order tickets, visit our website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.is thrilled to be joining the cast and crew of. A graduate of BYU's musical theatre program, some of her favorite theatre roles include Eliza Doolittle (International Tour)Hermia (Secret Theatre NYC), Dorine, (Midtown Players NYC), Penny (and Miss Dorothy (Aurora can be seen on screen in A. Todd Smith's "Mr. Bellpond," Devin Graham's "Rabbit Foot,and Cassidy Hilton's "Fix You." Also a singer/songwriter, Aurora was a founding member of Imagine Dragons and has an album of original songs entitled "It's Wonderful," available on iTunes. Huge thanks to Jeff and the North Coast Rep family for this opportunity. Love to my husband, our little ones, and the Big Man Upstairs. @auroraflorence for updates.(Broadway & National Tour - Donmar Warehouse),(Broadway - Steppenwolf), (Off-Broadway - Signature Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Chi) Lucille Lortel Nomination. As a child actor, Meghan was the original Mary Lennox in the first Pre-Broadway Jujamcyn production of. Other Theatre credits include(Rubicon Theatre, CA),(Colony Theatre, LA),(The Blank Theatre, LA),(North Coast Rep),(North Coast Rep),(George Street Playhouse),(Origin Theatre Company, NYC),(Blessed Unrest, NYC),(Fulton Opera House), and others. Television:"Justified", "Law & Order: C.I.," "Flesh 'n Blood" and others. Film: "The Big Swim," "Drifting," "The Adjustment Bureau," and others. Meghan is a graduate of the SUNY Purchase Acting Conservatory, and a lifetime member of the Actors' Studio. Thank you to my amazing voice coach Eddie Sayegh! ... and to my dear Hunna: I love you more each day… www.meghanandrews.com just finished playing Pilate inover the Easter Holiday at North Carolina Theater. His Broadway and National Tour credits includeandAn appetite for new works was fulfilled last year with three new musicals;at Goodspeedat Asolo andat La Mirada Theater. Awards include NY Drama Desk Nomination for the title role in, L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Award forJoseph Jefferson Award forand four Ovation Nominations for leading roles inand. On July 9th, Kevin will be performing with the California Philharmonic in the beautiful Disney Hall in downtown Los Angeles. His recording of "Earley Standards" is available on iTunes and more can be found at kevinearley.comNorth Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives. This intimate theatre produces World Premieres as well as productions from New York.