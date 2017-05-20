News By Tag
New Variety Night At North Coast Rep Showcases Cast Talent 'Late Night At The Spitfire'
Tickets for the one-night-only performance are $20. To order tickets, visit our website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
BIOS:
AURORA FLORENCE is thrilled to be joining the cast and crew of Spitfire. A graduate of BYU's musical theatre program, some of her favorite theatre roles include Eliza Doolittle (My Fair Lady, International Tour), Hermia (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Secret Theatre NYC), Dorine, (Tartuffe, Midtown Players NYC), Penny (Hairspray), and Miss Dorothy (Thoroughly Modern Millie). Aurora can be seen on screen in A. Todd Smith's "Mr. Bellpond," Devin Graham's "Rabbit Foot," and Cassidy Hilton's "Fix You." Also a singer/songwriter, Aurora was a founding member of Imagine Dragons and has an album of original songs entitled "It's Wonderful," available on iTunes. Huge thanks to Jeff and the North Coast Rep family for this opportunity. Love to my husband, our little ones, and the Big Man Upstairs. @auroraflorence for updates.
MEGHAN ANDREWS Frost/Nixon (Broadway & National Tour - Donmar Warehouse), The Grapes of Wrath (Broadway - Steppenwolf)
KEVIN EARLEY just finished playing Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar over the Easter Holiday at North Carolina Theater. His Broadway and National Tour credits include Les Misérables, Thoroughly Modern Millie and A Tale of Two Cities. An appetite for new works was fulfilled last year with three new musicals; Chasing Rainbows at Goodspeed, Josephine at Asolo and Empire, the Musical at La Mirada Theater. Awards include NY Drama Desk Nomination for the title role in Death Takes a Holiday, L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Award for 1776, Joseph Jefferson Award for Assassins and four Ovation Nominations for leading roles in Can-Can, Sleeping Beauty Wakes, It Came From Beyond, and Side Show. On July 9th, Kevin will be performing with the California Philharmonic in the beautiful Disney Hall in downtown Los Angeles. His recording of "Earley Standards" is available on iTunes and more can be found at kevinearley.com
About North Coast Repertory Theatre:
North Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives. This intimate theatre produces World Premieres as well as productions from New York.
