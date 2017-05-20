 
News By Tag
* North Coast Rep
* Variety Night
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Solana Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120


New Variety Night At North Coast Rep Showcases Cast Talent 'Late Night At The Spitfire'

 
 
Variety Nights
Variety Nights
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
North Coast Rep
Variety Night
Music

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Solana Beach - California - US

Subject:
Events

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- On June 19, 2017 at 7:30pm, the especially talented cast of North Coast Repertory Theatre's hit show: The Spitfire Grill, come together to entertain audiences again with their vocals!  Meghan Andrews, Kevin Earley and Aurora Florence are not just actors/actress, but are also accomplished singers and songwriters. Come hear them sing their own music as well as some standards, in a special, one-night variety show. They just can't get enough of the stage!

Tickets for the one-night-only performance are $20. To order tickets, visit our website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

BIOS:

AURORA FLORENCE is thrilled to be joining the cast and crew of Spitfire. A graduate of BYU's musical theatre program, some of her favorite theatre roles include Eliza Doolittle (My Fair Lady, International Tour), Hermia (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Secret Theatre NYC), Dorine, (Tartuffe, Midtown Players NYC), Penny (Hairspray), and Miss Dorothy (Thoroughly Modern Millie). Aurora can be seen on screen in A. Todd Smith's "Mr. Bellpond," Devin Graham's "Rabbit Foot," and Cassidy Hilton's "Fix You." Also a singer/songwriter, Aurora was a founding member of Imagine Dragons and has an album of original songs entitled "It's Wonderful," available on iTunes. Huge thanks to Jeff and the North Coast Rep family for this opportunity. Love to my husband, our little ones, and the Big Man Upstairs. @auroraflorence for updates.

MEGHAN ANDREWS Frost/Nixon (Broadway & National Tour - Donmar Warehouse), The Grapes of Wrath (Broadway - Steppenwolf). The Trip to Bountiful, (Off-Broadway - Signature Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Chi) Lucille Lortel Nomination.  As a child actor, Meghan was the original Mary Lennox in the first Pre-Broadway Jujamcyn production of The Secret Garden. Other Theatre credits include Collected Stories (Rubicon Theatre, CA), Miracle on South Division Street (Colony Theatre, LA), The Empty Man (The Blank Theatre, LA), Educating Rita (North Coast Rep), Words By, Ira Gershwin...(North Coast Rep), Doubt (George Street Playhouse), Clocks and Whistles (Origin Theatre Company, NYC), All's Well That Ends Well (Blessed Unrest, NYC), Dracula (Fulton Opera House), and others.  Television: "Justified", "Law & Order: C.I.," "Flesh 'n Blood" and others. Film: "The Big Swim," "Drifting," "The Adjustment Bureau," and others.  Meghan is a graduate of the SUNY Purchase Acting Conservatory, and a lifetime member of the Actors' Studio. Thank you to my amazing voice coach Eddie Sayegh! ... and to my dear Hunna: I love you more each day… www.meghanandrews.com.

KEVIN EARLEY just finished playing Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar over the Easter Holiday at North Carolina Theater. His Broadway and National Tour credits include Les Misérables, Thoroughly Modern Millie and A Tale of Two Cities. An appetite for new works was fulfilled last year with three new musicals; Chasing Rainbows at Goodspeed, Josephine at Asolo and Empire, the Musical at La Mirada Theater. Awards include NY Drama Desk Nomination for the title role in Death Takes a Holiday, L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Award for 1776, Joseph Jefferson Award for Assassins and four Ovation Nominations for leading roles in Can-Can, Sleeping Beauty Wakes, It Came From Beyond, and Side Show. On July 9th, Kevin will be performing with the California Philharmonic in the beautiful Disney Hall in downtown Los Angeles. His recording of "Earley Standards" is available on iTunes and more can be found at kevinearley.com

About North Coast Repertory Theatre:

North Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives. This intimate theatre produces World Premieres as well as productions from New York.

Contact
North Coast Repertory Theatre
***@northcoastrep.org
End
Source:
Email:***@northcoastrep.org Email Verified
Tags:North Coast Rep, Variety Night, Music
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Solana Beach - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
North Coast Repertory Theatre PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share