Josh Radnor is Sued for his Big Deck

"How I Met Your Mother" star Josh Radnor was sued by his neighbor over construction of Radnor's big deck at his Hollywood Hills home
 
LOS ANGELES - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- "How I Met Your Mother" star Josh Radnor was sued by his neighbor over construction of Radnor's big deck at his Hollywood Hills home. (Rancho Carlton Properties, LLC v. Josh Radnor, et. al, Case No. BC662602, Los Angeles Superior Court, May 24, 2017)

The lawsuit alleges that Radnor built the oversized deck, a new wood fence, new walkway, barbeque and built-in seating on his neighbor's property. The filing claims Radnor violated the terms of a long-held easement agreement for a simple walkway and small brick BBQ.

Ranch Carlton Properties is suing Radnor for: (1) Declaratory Relief (2) Quiet Title (3) Injunctive Relief and (4) Trespass. It is seeking the demolition of Radnor's big deck and other modifications, as well as, economic damages against Radnor.

"We tried settling this dispute without filing a lawsuit but were rebuffed repeatedly by Radnor since he was allegedly too busy doing plays, filming his series, and apparently making modifications on my client's land without consent," says Sean Macias, attorney for Rancho Carlton Properties.

Other Links: http://www.tmz.com/2017/05/26/how-i-met-your-mother-josh-...

http://www.nydailynews.com/entertainment/tv/met-mother-star-josh-radnor-sued-extending-deck-article-1.3198322

Diane Rumbaugh
Source:Sean Macias Counsel
Tags:Josh Radnor, Hollywood Hills lawsuit, Real estate dispute
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
