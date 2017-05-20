 
Waxing Studio Offers Male And Female Equality

Wax Hair Removal Bar is fighting inequality in the waxing industry by providing the same services available to women to men as well.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- When you think of a waxing salon, you probably don't think much about equal rights, or that there might be discrimination at play behind those closed doors.  Unfortunately, it actually is an issue and men who would like to arrange for body waxing services are sometimes turned away.  In different areas of the country this discrimination can be seen for a variety of reasons, ranging from the simple policies of the salon itself to community pressures to actual laws.  No matter what the reason, it is a good idea if you are male to call ahead to that waxing studio to make sure that they will actually provide you with services.  Many waxing studios will only wax areas above a man's waist, while they will generally all wax a female's entire body.

In Las Vegas, there is a large population of men who utilize waxing services in order to appear more groomed.  This increase in the population of men wanting to partake in waxing services in Las Vegas may be due to a larger than normal amount of men involved in occupations where their bodies must be groomed, or simply because of the more widespread pool culture where people are wearing less clothing.  Essentially, the same reasons that make waxing more popular for women in Las Vegas apply to men, and yet many salons in the area will still not provide waxing services below the waist for males.  This is where Wax Hair Removal Bar is different and unique.  Not only will they provide total body waxing and anal bleaching services for men, they specialize in it.  The "no shy factor" motto has served them well over the years, creating a loyal customer base of male clients who understand that the services provided will be professional and affordable.  The atmosphere of Wax Hair Removal Bar is unisex, so you will not find elements that are designed to make it feel like a spa day.  The locations are clean and professional, more like a doctor's office than a typical waxing salon.

If you are a male in the Las Vegas area seeking full body waxing, or just grooming in the areas that other salons will not perform, contact Wax Hair Removal Bar at http://www.waxhairremovalbar.com

