Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson In Dubai

Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson has moved large portions of his business operations to Dubai, seeking new opportunities for development and financing.
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson recently announced a refocusing of his business efforts on Dubai, and the Middle Eastern region in general.  This comes after many years of successful development and financing projects in Europe, the United States, Belize and Africa.  Gibson attributed this move to "exploring possibilities within a region that is rich in both natural resources and funding sources."

Lord Gibson made his name through business structuring that involves partnerships, essentially brokering deals between governments, private parties and the entities that hold the resources and skill sets necessary to complete large scale projects.  Identifying opportunities that have been overlooked due to a lack of existing infrastructure is the primary model, finding areas within undeveloped regions that are rich with natural resources yet lacking in the ability to extract and export them.  This model generally involves the identification of the area and potential resource, assessment of what would be necessary to create a self sufficient operation, and presentation of a plan to make that happen to local authorities.  Once an agreement has been reached as far as the execution and compensation structure, Gibson begins the process of recruiting companies and individuals who possess the necessary elements for aspects of the project, developing a team that will all do individual pieces in exchange for eventual partial ownership.  The model provides motivation to all involved, due to the fact that project success will ensure profitability for all.

Gibson has targeted the Middle Eastern region for its access to exportable natural resources within undeveloped areas, and Dubai in particular due to its large pools of individual investment capital from wealthy individuals and corporations.  "Access to both the potential project areas as well as the funding sources in a local environment make Dubai the perfect place for future development, at least for the time being," Gibson stated.  Ongoing news and information about Lord Gibson's projects can be found at his website http://www.lordneilgibsoniboe.com

Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson
Click to Share