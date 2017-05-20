News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Emler Partners With Montessori Children's Cottage
Emler Swim School is excited to announce a partnership with Montessori Children's Cottage to provide award-winning swim lessons to children in northwest Houston.
The pool at Montessori Children's Cottage will be used as a temporary location throughout the summer while Emler completes its permanent Meyerland location. Highly-trained Emler staff will implement the same award-winning curriculum found at all other Emler Swim Schools. The partnership with Montessori Children's Cottage affords a great opportunity for the students at that school, and all children living in the surrounding area, while helping Emler become a part of the Houston landscape.
Emler Swim School is new in Houston, but has been in business for 42 years. There are year-round locations in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, Austin and Kansas City. Emler is considered a premier swim school in the nation, consistently recognized for its award-winning curriculum, professional instructors, and guaranteed customer satisfaction.
Emler Swim School at Montessori Children's Cottage will begin offering summer swim lessons June 5. Busy families have a range of convenient days and times from which to choose:
• once per week lessons for 11 weeks, June 5 - Aug. 12
• daily lessons every weekday for two weeks on a continuous basis, June 5 - Aug. 19
The school is located at 4009 Sherwood Lane in Houston.
Emler has named Best Infant Swim School for the past six years by Dallas Child and Fort Worth Child magazines in their Best for Moms & Babies issues. Additionally, Emler was voted Best Swimming Party by Dallas Child magazine in 2016. Our employees have also weighed in, casting their votes to place the company (for the second consecutive year) on the Dallas Morning News 2016 Top 100 Places to Work list, and also the Austin Business Journal 2016 Best Places to Work list. Most recently, Emler Swim School was honored by Star Local Media readers in North Texas with awards for Best Swim Lessons/School in the communities of Allen, McKinney and Frisco.
Emler's Swim Script© curriculum, developed over more than 40 years of teaching swimming lessons, helps children develop swim skills in a caring and supportive environment. Swim teachers are highly trained to educate with care, and the Emler Guarantee ensures that no child finishes the semester without having met the goals of the curriculum.
For more information regarding swim lessons at Emler's Montessori Children's Cottage location, call 832-968-
Contact
Matt MacVeigh
Marketing & Social Media Manager
***@emlerswimschool.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse