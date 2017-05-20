News By Tag
Avatar Corporation promotes John Manzella to Sales Manager
Avatar is a manufacturer of specialized ingredients for the food, pharmaceutical and personal care industries.
Founded in 1982, Avatar Corporation is a manufacturer of products for the food, drug and cosmetic industries and operates under the highest quality standards. Avatar's University Park facility is certified SQF Level 3 (GFSI). We are the global leader in the formulation of specialty release agents for the baking industry. And, we manufacture a full line of sanitary and food-grade lubricants for all food, drug and cosmetic (FD&C) applications;
For additional information on our products and services, call (708) 534-5511 or (800) 255-3181 or visit www.avatarcorp.com.
Kari Boykin
***@avatarcorp.com
