May 2017
Avatar Corporation promotes John Manzella to Sales Manager

Avatar is a manufacturer of specialized ingredients for the food, pharmaceutical and personal care industries.
 
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- John has been an integral part of the sales process as Pricing Manager for Avatar since June 2011 to further Avatar's organic growth with pricing strategies to improve Avatar's customer contract agreements.  John will report directly to the Executive Vice President and be responsible for managing and growing Avatar's Direct Sales Team, Inside Sales, Customer Service and Technical Services Specialist.

Founded in 1982, Avatar Corporation is a manufacturer of products for the food, drug and cosmetic industries and operates under the highest quality standards. Avatar's University Park facility is certified SQF Level 3 (GFSI). We are the global leader in the formulation of specialty release agents for the baking industry. And, we manufacture a full line of sanitary and food-grade lubricants for all food, drug and cosmetic (FD&C) applications; all of which, are certified SQF Level 3 compliant, Certificate No. 639528.

For additional information on our products and services, call (708) 534-5511 or (800) 255-3181 or visit www.avatarcorp.com.

Source:
Email:***@avatarcorp.com
Posted By:***@avatarcorp.com Email Verified
Release Agents, Petrolatum, White Mineral Oil
Manufacturing
University Park - Illinois - United States
