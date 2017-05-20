Chambers USA Names 41 Day Pitney Attorneys "Leading Lawyers for Business"

Contact

-- Forty-oneattorneys and twelve of the firm's practices have received national and regional recognition in Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business. Five practices and seven partners garnered Band 1 rankings in their respective regions. The firm also received national recognition in Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation) and Energy: Electricity (Transactional)practices and lawyers were ranked in the following categories:*Denotes a Band 1 rankingPractice Rankings:Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation), NationwideEnergy: Electricity (Transactional), NationwideCorporate/ M&A, ConnecticutEnvironment, ConnecticutLabor & Employment, ConnecticutLitigation: General Commercial, Connecticut *Real Estate, Connecticut *Corporate/ M&A, New JerseyEmployee Benefits & Executive Compensation, New Jersey *Labor & Employment, New Jersey *Litigation: General Commercial, New Jersey *Real Estate, New JerseyIndividual Rankings:Rosemary Ayers, Real Estate, ConnecticutElizabeth C. Barton, Environment, Connecticut *R. Scott Beach, Corporate/ M&A, ConnecticutPaul Belval, Energy: Electricity (Transactional), NationwideMichael Bissinger, Labor & Employment, New JerseyHarold M. Blinderman, Environment, ConnecticutMichael P. Byrne, Real Estate, Connecticut *Warren J. Casey, Corporate/ M&A, New JerseyColleen R Donovan Esq., Environment, New Jersey and Real Estate, New Jersey *David T. Doot, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation), NationwideDavid P. Doyle, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, New JerseyMichael J. Dunne, Corporate/ M&A, New JerseyJoseph H. Fagan, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation), NationwideDaniel L. FitzMaurice, Litigation: General Commercial, ConnecticutMichael K. Furey, Labor & Employment, New JerseyThomas D. Goldberg, Litigation: General Commercial, ConnecticutBenjamin E. Haglund, Litigation: Products Liability, New JerseySusan R. Huntington, Healthcare, ConnecticutDennis T. Kearney, Litigation: General Commercial, New JerseyTheresa A. Kelly, Labor & Employment, New JerseyDennis R. LaFiura, Franchising, Nationwide and Litigation: General Commercial, New JerseyKathy A. Lawler, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, New Jersey *Thomas Malman, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use, New JerseyAnthony J. Marchetta, Litigation: General Commercial, New JerseyErnest Mattei, Litigation: General Commercial, ConnecticutPatrick J. McCarthy Esq., Labor & Employment, New JerseyJohn B. Nolan, Litigation: General Commercial, ConnecticutMichael T. Rave, Corporate/ M&A, New JerseyAndrew Riddles, Intellectual Property: Patent, New YorkMary Rogers, Labor & Employment, New JerseyJames Rotondo, Litigation: General Commercial, ConnecticutDaniel L. Schwartz, Labor & Employment, Connecticut *Joseph Scully, Litigation: General Commercial, ConnecticutJames Sicilian, Litigation: General Commercial, Connecticut *Robert G. Siegel, Healthcare, ConnecticutJoy Harmon Sperling, Litigation: General Commercial, New JerseyDavid A. Swerdloff, Corporate/M&A, Connecticut *Robert M. Taylor III, Corporate/M&A, ConnecticutStanley Twardy, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations, ConnecticutPaul Williams, Litigation: General, Commercial, ConnecticutAlbert Zakarian, Labor & Employment, Connecticut