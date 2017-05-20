News By Tag
Chambers USA Names 41 Day Pitney Attorneys "Leading Lawyers for Business"
Day Pitney practices and lawyers were ranked in the following categories:
*Denotes a Band 1 ranking
Practice Rankings:
Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation), Nationwide
Energy: Electricity (Transactional)
Corporate/ M&A, Connecticut
Environment, Connecticut
Labor & Employment, Connecticut
Litigation: General Commercial, Connecticut *
Real Estate, Connecticut *
Corporate/ M&A, New Jersey
Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, New Jersey *
Labor & Employment, New Jersey *
Litigation: General Commercial, New Jersey *
Real Estate, New Jersey
Individual Rankings:
Rosemary Ayers, Real Estate, Connecticut
Elizabeth C. Barton, Environment, Connecticut *
R. Scott Beach, Corporate/ M&A, Connecticut
Paul Belval, Energy: Electricity (Transactional)
Michael Bissinger, Labor & Employment, New Jersey
Harold M. Blinderman, Environment, Connecticut
Michael P. Byrne, Real Estate, Connecticut *
Warren J. Casey, Corporate/ M&A, New Jersey
Colleen R Donovan Esq., Environment, New Jersey and Real Estate, New Jersey *
David T. Doot, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation), Nationwide
David P. Doyle, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, New Jersey
Michael J. Dunne, Corporate/ M&A, New Jersey
Joseph H. Fagan, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation), Nationwide
Daniel L. FitzMaurice, Litigation: General Commercial, Connecticut
Michael K. Furey, Labor & Employment, New Jersey
Thomas D. Goldberg, Litigation: General Commercial, Connecticut
Benjamin E. Haglund, Litigation: Products Liability, New Jersey
Susan R. Huntington, Healthcare, Connecticut
Dennis T. Kearney, Litigation: General Commercial, New Jersey
Theresa A. Kelly, Labor & Employment, New Jersey
Dennis R. LaFiura, Franchising, Nationwide and Litigation: General Commercial, New Jersey
Kathy A. Lawler, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, New Jersey *
Thomas Malman, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use, New Jersey
Anthony J. Marchetta, Litigation: General Commercial, New Jersey
Ernest Mattei, Litigation: General Commercial, Connecticut
Patrick J. McCarthy Esq., Labor & Employment, New Jersey
John B. Nolan, Litigation: General Commercial, Connecticut
Michael T. Rave, Corporate/ M&A, New Jersey
Andrew Riddles, Intellectual Property: Patent, New York
Mary Rogers, Labor & Employment, New Jersey
James Rotondo, Litigation: General Commercial, Connecticut
Daniel L. Schwartz, Labor & Employment, Connecticut *
Joseph Scully, Litigation: General Commercial, Connecticut
James Sicilian, Litigation: General Commercial, Connecticut *
Robert G. Siegel, Healthcare, Connecticut
Joy Harmon Sperling, Litigation: General Commercial, New Jersey
David A. Swerdloff, Corporate/M&A, Connecticut *
Robert M. Taylor III, Corporate/M&A, Connecticut
Stanley Twardy, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations, Connecticut
Paul Williams, Litigation: General, Commercial, Connecticut
Albert Zakarian, Labor & Employment, Connecticut
Day Pitney LLP is a full-service law firm with close to 300 attorneys in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated individual clients practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience assisting individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future.
