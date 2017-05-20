 
News By Tag
* Beauty
* Eyelash Extensions
* Makeup
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120


This Summers Go To Beauty Treatment is Lash Extensions!

 
SAN DIEGO - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Whether you're at the beach or barbecue eyelash extensions will be your go to beauty treatment this summer!

Amazing Lash Studio has 4 proprietary eyelash extensions styles that are used to customize your look. Your stylists will conduct a style assessment on your first visit to understand the look you would like to achieve.

Choose from two-tone, volume and colored lashes including four unique lash styles:

Gorgeous: This Style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line. With longer, fuller lashes all over, you will be red-carpet.

• Natural: You...only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.

• Sexy: This style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes.

• Cute: Big bright eyes can be yours! This style uses longer eyelash extensions at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Carmel Valley today at 3840 Valley Centre Drive Suite 606 or call (858) 753-9188.

https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/ca/san-diego/ca...

Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Amazing Lash Studio Carmel Valley
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Eyelash Extensions, Makeup
Industry:Beauty
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charge Media Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share