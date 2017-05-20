News By Tag
Bringing Italy to Indian Country
AIANTA and Brand USA Bring Five Italian Journalists to Arizona and New Mexico for Native Focused Familiarization Trip
For the first time, AIANTA and Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the USA, are working together to create a completely Native American cultural-focused itinerary. Working with tribal partners throughout the two states, the 6-day tour will garner invaluable editorial coverage featuring tribal businesses, tours and organizations in the quickly growing Italian market.
"This Native American FAM tour will improve the visitor experience to the U.S. by showcasing the incredible experiential opportunities available in Native America," said Camille Ferguson, AIANTA Executive Director. "The Italian participants will have a chance to visit amazing destinations and have incredible experiences including staying in a traditional Navajo Hogan at Monument Valley, a sunset hike in Window Rock, Arizona, a tour of Acoma Sky City, exploring Santa Fe's unique Native art scene and more."
The tour, beginning in Phoenix, Arizona and ending in Albuquerque, New Mexico will have two step-on guides to provide cultural interpretation along the trip. Step on guides include Donovan Hanley from Navajo Nation Hospitality Enterprise and Emerson Vallo of Acoma Pueblo. Mr. Vallo is also a Southwest Representative on AIANTA's Board of Directors.
"Brand USA is excited to partner with AIANTA and the U.S. Commercial Service Italy to help showcase some of the great cultural heritage and historical experiences in the United States to the Italian travel media," said Brand USA President and CEO Christopher Thompson. "We have a great partnership with AIANTA and with the U.S. Commercial Service around the world, and this is another example of how we can work together to leverage each of our strengths."
Italian travel to Indian Country has seen a major increase in recent years. Italy was the seventh largest market generating visitors to Indian Country in 2015, and there was a phenomenal jump in Italian arrivals between 2014 and 2015, with a nearly 80% increase in overseas travelers to Native American destinations. With this strong market growing rapidly, the upcoming FAM tour will help AIANTA in its goal to continue to educate Italian travelers about Indian Country and bring even more visitors from the high-spending travel market directly to Native businesses.
Contact Rachel Cromer, AIANTA PR & Media Specialist for details and for the full itinerary.
Destinations and Partners Include:
Talking Stick Resort (https://www.talkingstickresort.com/
Desert View Watchtower and Visitor Area (https://www.nps.gov/
Monument Valley Simpson's Trailhandler Tours
Explore Navajo (http://www.explorenavajo.com/
Thunderbird Canyon Tours (http://thunderbirdlodge.com/
Hubbell Trading Post (http://www.hubbelltradingpost.org/)
The Quality Inn Navajo Nation Capital
Acoma Pueblo (http://www.acomaskycity.org/
Museum of Indian Arts and Culture (http://www.indianartsandculture.org/)
Indian Arts Research Center (https://sarweb.org/?
IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts (https://iaia.edu/
La Fonda Hotel (https://www.lafondasantafe.com/)
Hotel Santa Fe (http://hotelsantafe.com/
Poeh Cultural Center (http://poehcenter.org/)
Taos Pueblo (http://taospueblo.com/)
Pueblo Harvest Café (http://www.indianpueblo.org/
About AIANTA:
The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association, Inc. (AIANTA) is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit association of American Indian tribes; tribal tourism, cultural and private sector representatives;
About Brand USA:
Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, was established by the Travel Promotion Act as the nation's first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. travel policies and procedures to worldwide travelers. The organization's mission is to increase international visitation to the USA in order to fuel the U.S. economy and enhance the image of the United States worldwide. Formed as the Corporation for Travel Promotion in 2010, the public-private entity began operations in May 2011 and does business as Brand USA. According to studies by Oxford Economics, over the past four years Brand USA's marketing initiatives have helped welcome 4.3 million incremental visitors to the USA, benefiting the U.S. economy with nearly $30 billion in total economic impact, which has supported, on average, nearly 51,000 incremental jobs a year.
For industry or partner information about Brand USA, visit TheBrandUSA.com. For information about exceptional and unexpected travel experiences in the United States, please visit Brand USA's consumer website VisitTheUSA.com.
Contact
Rachel Cromer
***@aianta.org
