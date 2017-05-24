 
Industry News





Milestone Continues Winning Streak with 9 Communicator Awards for Website Design

Combining creativity and technological skills, Milestone builds on legacy of award winning website design.
 
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Milestone, a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance, is proud to announce that 9 client websites have won Communicator Awards. Six website designs were awarded the highest Communicator Award of Excellence and 3 were awarded Communicator Award of Distinction.

Grand Solmar Land's End (http://www.grandsolmarresort.com/)  Excellence
Mystic Hotel (http://www.mystichotel.com/)  Excellence
Old Edwards Inn (http://www.oldedwardsinn.com/)  Excellence
Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center (http://www.seaportboston.com/)  Excellence
Turf Valley Resort (http://www.turfvalley.com/)  Excellence
Watermark Baton Rouge (http://www.watermarkbr.com/)  Excellence

The Chase Park Plaza (http://www.chaseparkplaza.com/)  Distinction
Randy Watkins Golf Group (http://www.randywatkinsgolf.com/)  Distinction
Vagabond Inn (http://www.vagabondinn.com/)  Distinction

With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.

The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: Condè Nast, Disney, Lockheed Martin, Monster.com, MTV, Time Inc., Tribal DDB, Yahoo!, and many others.

"The Milestone team works very hard to ensure that our clients receive the best in terms of design and technology," noted Walter Paliska, Vice President of Marketing at Milestone. He added, "Our continued recognition is a huge testament to the team's dedication to developing beautiful, creative websites that convert visitors into customers."

To learn more about Milestone's award-winning website designs and digital marketing strategies, attend the annual digital marketing conference – Engage 2017 - in Chicago, July 17-18. For more information about this conference, please visit: http://www.milestoneinternet.com/2017-digital-marketing-conference.aspx.

For more information about Milestone's digital marketing software and services, please visit: www.milestoneinternet.com, email sales@milestoneinternet.com or call us at 408-492-9055.

About The Communicator Awards:
The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. Founded by communication professionals over a decade ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video, and interactive. This year's Communicator Awards received thousands of entries from companies and agencies of all sizes, making it one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.

About Milestone
Milestone is a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance. We provide a full range of solutions including website and mobile design, content creation, SEO, analytics and competitive intelligence. Our best in class technology and solutions drive revenue and ROI for clients across the globe. Over 2,000 companies do business with Milestone, including leading hotel chains, major retailers and financial services companies. Milestone has garnered over 300 awards and a reputation for blending outstanding design with advanced technological capabilities. Milestone is one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's fastest growing companies and is an Inc. 5000 company.

Contact
Angela Lyons
***@milestoneinternet.com
