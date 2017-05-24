News By Tag
Milestone Continues Winning Streak with 9 Communicator Awards for Website Design
Combining creativity and technological skills, Milestone builds on legacy of award winning website design.
Grand Solmar Land's End (http://www.grandsolmarresort.com/)
Mystic Hotel (http://www.mystichotel.com/)
Old Edwards Inn (http://www.oldedwardsinn.com/)
Seaport Hotel & World Trade Center (http://www.seaportboston.com/)
Turf Valley Resort (http://www.turfvalley.com/)
Watermark Baton Rouge (http://www.watermarkbr.com/)
The Chase Park Plaza (http://www.chaseparkplaza.com/)
Randy Watkins Golf Group (http://www.randywatkinsgolf.com/)
Vagabond Inn (http://www.vagabondinn.com/)
With over 6,000 entries received from across the US and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals.
The Communicator Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current AIVA membership represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms including: Condè Nast, Disney, Lockheed Martin, Monster.com, MTV, Time Inc., Tribal DDB, Yahoo!, and many others.
"The Milestone team works very hard to ensure that our clients receive the best in terms of design and technology,"
About The Communicator Awards:
The Communicator Awards is the leading international awards program honoring creative excellence for communication professionals. Founded by communication professionals over a decade ago, The Communicator Awards is an annual competition honoring the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video, and interactive. This year's Communicator Awards received thousands of entries from companies and agencies of all sizes, making it one of the largest awards of its kind in the world.
About Milestone
Milestone is a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance. We provide a full range of solutions including website and mobile design, content creation, SEO, analytics and competitive intelligence. Our best in class technology and solutions drive revenue and ROI for clients across the globe. Over 2,000 companies do business with Milestone, including leading hotel chains, major retailers and financial services companies. Milestone has garnered over 300 awards and a reputation for blending outstanding design with advanced technological capabilities. Milestone is one of Silicon Valley Business Journal's fastest growing companies and is an Inc. 5000 company.
