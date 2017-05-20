Atlanta Welcomes Jared C. Fields – Top 40 Under 40 In Atlanta For Government Employees

Spread the Word

Atlanta

Georgia

Atlanta - Georgia - US

--Experienced Government Employee, Jared C. Fields is one of the most influential public servants in the Metro Atlanta Area. He was recently awarded as one of the Top 40 under 40 by the Young Government Leaders of Atlanta. The mission of Young Government Leaders Atlanta is "to educate, inspire, and transform future government leaders in the Atlanta area."It has been an incredible 10 years for Jared C. Fields with his journey in the public sector working for several impactful governments and a nonprofit organization. Mr. Fields began his career at the port city of Riviera Beach for the Parks and Recreation Department. He continued his career with the Palm Beach County government in south Florida which supports 38 municipalities. Jared's most recent career experience includes working for two capital city governments, the City of Tallahassee and the City of Atlanta. Along this path, he has expanded his network, had numerous speaking and coaching engagements along with the establishment of JC Associates Consulting."I am passionate about what I do in helping the community and furthering society. I have overcome the loss of multiple influential father figures which in any average male's life would have taken them out, but I persevered. Given the mistakes of my past which includes bad behavior, decisions, and grades throughout school, I am not supposed to be here. Given the stereotypes and statistics, I should not be 10 years in my career, working on my Doctorate in Public Administration and receiving awards for my accomplishments. Every win and acknowledgment is a blessing.Jared's work in the public sector has garnered the support of fellow public administrators like Brad Johnson, Gadsden County, Florida's Assistant County Administrator and the attention of local and national news and media outlets.A quote that Jared lives by is "The duty of a public servant is to perform essential task that impacts the world but receive seldom recognition."Jared's career success is due to him having the ability to see the bigger picture and strategize to resolve issues that help reach what seemed like an unobtainable goal.Jared C. Fields possesses a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science with a Minor in Economics from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the Ashford University of Clinton Iowa.Mr. Fields holds full membership with the National Forum for Black Public Administrators where he currently serves as president of the Metro Atlanta Chapter and has served on several national committees. He is also an active member of the Delta Mu Mu Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated along with several other organizations including the American Society of Public Administration and the Young Government Leaders of Atlanta.561-876-3245Jared1.fields@gmail.com