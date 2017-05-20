 
Lennar's Tribeca at Central Park West Launches Pre-Sales

 
 
Lennar's Tribeca at Central Park West is now selling new homes in Irvine.
Lennar's Tribeca at Central Park West is now selling new homes in Irvine.
 
IRVINE, Calif. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Leading homebuilder Lennar is thrilled to announce that pre-sales for Tribeca are now underway. Tribeca has variety of beautiful flats and townhomes priced starting from the mid $600,000s, offering home shoppers a great opportunity to own in the amenity-rich Central Park West urban masterplan, set in the heart of Irvine.

"Central Park West is one of our most popular communities for many reasons, including the open floorplans, community parks, walkability and close-proximity to everywhere in or near Irvine," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "Interested buyers should contact a new home consultant today to reserve their spot at Tribeca."

Tribeca offers a fine collection of 11 distinctive floorplans of flats and condominiums for home buyers to choose from. The first phase of homes will boast four unique floorplans featuring two to three bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and approximately1,465-1,965 square feet of living space.

Every new home at Tribeca is also part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® which puts today's popular features and upgrades into all their new homes as standard, meaning at no additional cost to you. Among them are stainless steel appliance packages including refrigerator, granite or quartz kitchen countertops, beautiful European-inspired cabinetry with soft-close hinges, smart home technology and more.

Set inside of Central Park West, residents enjoy an urban-lifestyle that's flush with amenities. The hub of recreation inside this masterplan is a 2.2-acre commuter centerpiece that features an approximately 8,000-square foot Clubhouse and Recreation Pavilion, which provides both indoor and outdoor spaces for rest, activity or relaxation. Keep moving at the state-of-the-art fitness center, exercise studio, sport courts, or any of the swimming pools. Relax in the spa, spend an afternoon at the upcoming Rockefeller park, or enjoy a nice stroll on the meandering and connecting paseos.

Now is the first opportunity to purchase at Tribeca. Interested home shoppers should contact Lennar by visiting Lennar.com (https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/orange-county...) or by calling call (949) 423-3007.

To view more new homes for sale in Orange County visit Lennar.com/oc. (http://www.lennar.com/oc)

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

