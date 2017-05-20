News By Tag
Lennar's Tribeca at Central Park West Launches Pre-Sales
"Central Park West is one of our most popular communities for many reasons, including the open floorplans, community parks, walkability and close-proximity to everywhere in or near Irvine," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "Interested buyers should contact a new home consultant today to reserve their spot at Tribeca."
Tribeca offers a fine collection of 11 distinctive floorplans of flats and condominiums for home buyers to choose from. The first phase of homes will boast four unique floorplans featuring two to three bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and approximately1,465-
Every new home at Tribeca is also part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® which puts today's popular features and upgrades into all their new homes as standard, meaning at no additional cost to you. Among them are stainless steel appliance packages including refrigerator, granite or quartz kitchen countertops, beautiful European-inspired cabinetry with soft-close hinges, smart home technology and more.
Set inside of Central Park West, residents enjoy an urban-lifestyle that's flush with amenities. The hub of recreation inside this masterplan is a 2.2-acre commuter centerpiece that features an approximately 8,000-square foot Clubhouse and Recreation Pavilion, which provides both indoor and outdoor spaces for rest, activity or relaxation. Keep moving at the state-of-the-
Now is the first opportunity to purchase at Tribeca. Interested home shoppers should contact Lennar by visiting Lennar.com (https://www.lennar.com/
To view more new homes for sale in Orange County visit Lennar.com/oc. (http://www.lennar.com/
