News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
June Is All About The Rose. Roseshire Offers Many Ways To Celebrate Love With The World's Most Cove
Luxury rose company offers signature rose collections for June's National Rose Day (June 12)
America's observation of National Red Rose Day is correlated with the onset of wedding season where the red rose continues to serve as the ultimate symbol of love and the strongest message of romance. The red rose is also the birth flower for June-born Gemini and Cancer signs. Famous June birthdays include: Marilyn Monroe, Ariana Grande, Khloe Kardashian, and Johnny Depp.)
Roseshire's signature Legendary Collection (https://www.roseshire.com/
"Red is often a color applied during the holidays, yet a red rose offers a vibrant, bright and energizing hue – perfect for the summer season," suggests Roseshire's product innovator, Nasim Pakmanesh (https://www.roseshire.com/
The red rose began its illustrious symbolic history in Greek and Roman iconography, where it was tied to Aphrodite, or Venus, the goddess of love. By the time Shakespeare came around, the red rose had already achieved the emblematic pinnacle of romance that he, and later Gertrude Stein, famously played with in their works. Throughout its storied history, the red rose is still synonymous with passion, with more than 4,000 songs dedicated to the legendary bloom.
ABOUT ROSESHIRE
California-based Roseshire launched in August of 2014, bringing a luxury brand of roses to the floral market. Founded by 3rd generation florist Don Hotton and product innovator Nasim Pakmanesh, the goal continues in elevating the floral delivery model while honoring the rose as rightful symbol of beauty and love. Roseshire began its takeoff in the spring of 2015, after receiving viral social media exposure, attracting attention from tastemakers, sports figures and celebrities for the brand's distinctive rose collections and displays.
Contact
Blaze PR
Matt Kovacs
***@blazepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse