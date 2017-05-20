 
Outlaws Hit Author Thompson Accounts For Over 12% Of Western Sales In America

Outlaws Publishing star Paul L. Thompson currently holds twelve bestseller spots in the Western top 100. With sales of almost 100,000 page reads per day, he accounts for over 10% of Western sales in the top 100.
 
 
Outlaws Publishing LLC is on the rise.
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced on Monday by Outlaws Publishing publicity department that Western star Paul L. Thompson has scored his eleventh bestselling novel in a row. He now holds twelve spots on the bestseller list. This rare achievement has only been attained by some of the biggest names in the Western field.

With 12% of Western purchases in the top 100 being Paul L. Thompson's books, it looks likely that Paul L. Thompson will become one of the top sellers of the year. With Outlaws Publishing already scoring hits with A.H. Holt, C. Wayne Winkle and Bruce G. Bennett, this puts them firmly in place to become the bestselling Western publishing house of the year.

"It's not just about success," Outlaws Publishing chairman J.C. Hulsey stated a few days ago. "It's about making dreams come true. It's about giving authors the chance to achieve the things they want to achieve. We've done a good job promoting these books—but we won't rest until every author we publish is happy."

With a heavy emphasis on promotion and over two hundred books on schedule for release throughout 2017, Outlaws Publishing looks likely to keep scoring hit after hit.

"Other publishing companies might sign authors—but we sign and promote our authors. We don't just leave it to chance. We are the publishing house for those who want to actually get their book seen. We have the tools—you have the book. If you want a publisher who works for their percentage, I want to hear from you!"

You can learn more about Outlaws Publishing by contacting their press office at jc@outlawspublishing.com. You can find all the authors mentioned and their books on Amazon.com.

Contact
J.C. Hulsey
***@nickwale.org
End
Source:Outlaws Publishing
Email:***@nickwale.org Email Verified
Tags:Books
Industry:Books
Location:Midlothian - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
