Industry News





May 2017
The Junior League of Baltimore celebrates successful 5K Fundraiser

Women's volunteer organization raises over $18,000 for its mission at 5th Annual Flashback 5K
 
 
2017.05.12 Flashback 5K
2017.05.12 Flashback 5K
 
BALTIMORE - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Junior League of Baltimore hosted its 5th Annual Flashback 5K and 1-Mile Fun Walk on April 30, 2017. This year's event saw a change of venue to Owings Mills' newest development, Foundry Row, who was a sponsor along with major sponsors LifeBridge Health and Keswick. Special guests included DJ Andrew Lux who provided music, Today's 101.9's DJ Gina Crash who emceed the event, and LA Fitness who led a pre-race warmup. Additional sponsors included Pratt Street Ale House, Wegmans, Constantine Commercial Construction, Groundwater & Environmental Services, and Massage Envy.

JLB volunteer race director Emily Burfoot and her committee started working on the event in June 2016. "The Flashback 5K is one of our signature fundraisers, and it was a major success! The runners and walkers were really creative with their 80s and 90s outfits, which is always so fun to see. Plus we had perfect weather- we really couldn't have been happier with the event and the day!" said Burfoot.

The Junior League and its Board of Directors are thankful for the support of the sponsors and the hundreds of runners and walkers who made this event a success, raising over $18,000. The annual fundraiser supports the League's mission of developing the potential of women and improving the Baltimore community through voluntarism.

About the Junior League of Baltimore

The Junior League of Baltimore (JLB) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The JLB values the power of voluntarism, the diverse community in which we live, the talents, commitment, and contribution of our members, and our history of community impact and involvement. Since 1912, the JLB and its members have been improving the Baltimore community with service projects and impact-focused voluntarism.

For additional information visit www.jlbalt.org. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact
Jenna Laube
***@jlbalt.org
Source:The Junior League of Baltimore
Email:***@jlbalt.org Email Verified
