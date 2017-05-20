 
News By Tag
* Car Show
* Fort Myers
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120


Vehicles, Sponsors & Vendors Sought for the WINK Freedom Fest 4th of July Event

 
 
FreedomFest2
FreedomFest2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Car Show
* Fort Myers
* Event

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fort Myers River District Alliance (RDA) is seeking participants, sponsors and vendors to finalize the schedule for this summer's WINK Freedom Fest 4th of July Event presented by Fort Myers Pest Control.

The free, six-hour Motor Show and Fireworks Celebration will showcase a variety of motor vehicles dressed in their patriotic best, live entertainment, attractions, kid's activities and more. The celebration will culminate with a spectacular fireworks show over the Caloosahatchee River.

WINK News, Fort Myers Pest Control, the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency and Budweiser, and MidWestOne Bank have signed on as sponsors, however, there are still plenty of opportunities to join in on the fun and festivities.

For $20, motor show participants will receive a parking space in the heart of the Fort Myers River District for a car, truck, motorcycle or golf cart with the opportunity to show off their Independence Day spirit to an estimated 14,000 event attendees. At the end of the evening, awards and trophies for Most Patriotic, Most Artistic, Fan Favorite, Kids Choice, and Best of Classic will be divvied up by a panel of judges. Local car and motorcycle clubs are welcome. Participants are asked to register at www.winkfreedomfest.com

Sponsorship opportunities are also available to Lee County businesses and organizations. Sponsorships can be purchased in several levels ranging from $40 to $5,000. All sponsors will benefit from meaningful market exposure while contributing to the community and aligning with the RDA. All funds received will go directly to pay for the fireworks display and the event itself. All sponsorships are 501(c)3 tax deductible. All sponsorship opportunities can be viewed at www.winkfreedomfest.com

The RDA is also accepting vendor applications. For a $75 fee subject to approval and availability of space, a vendor may sell locally-made arts, crafts, and goods or other items at the event.

For additional information, to secure a sponsorship or vendor space, or to become a volunteer, contact Julie at julie@paradisecg.com or call 239.633.6150.
End
Source:River District Alliance
Email:***@paradisecg.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Paradise Creative Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share