Vehicles, Sponsors & Vendors Sought for the WINK Freedom Fest 4th of July Event

-- The Fort Myers River District Alliance (RDA) is seeking participants, sponsors and vendors to finalize the schedule for this summer's WINK Freedom Fest 4th of July Event presented by Fort Myers Pest Control.The free, six-hour Motor Show and Fireworks Celebration will showcase a variety of motor vehicles dressed in their patriotic best, live entertainment, attractions, kid's activities and more. The celebration will culminate with a spectacular fireworks show over the Caloosahatchee River.WINK News, Fort Myers Pest Control, the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency and Budweiser, and MidWestOne Bank have signed on as sponsors, however, there are still plenty of opportunities to join in on the fun and festivities.For $20, motor show participants will receive a parking space in the heart of the Fort Myers River District for a car, truck, motorcycle or golf cart with the opportunity to show off their Independence Day spirit to an estimated 14,000 event attendees. At the end of the evening, awards and trophies for Most Patriotic, Most Artistic, Fan Favorite, Kids Choice, and Best of Classic will be divvied up by a panel of judges. Local car and motorcycle clubs are welcome. Participants are asked to register at www.winkfreedomfest.comSponsorship opportunities are also available to Lee County businesses and organizations. Sponsorships can be purchased in several levels ranging from $40 to $5,000. All sponsors will benefit from meaningful market exposure while contributing to the community and aligning with the RDA. All funds received will go directly to pay for the fireworks display and the event itself. All sponsorships are 501(c)3 tax deductible. All sponsorship opportunities can be viewed at www.winkfreedomfest.comThe RDA is also accepting vendor applications. For a $75 fee subject to approval and availability of space, a vendor may sell locally-made arts, crafts, and goods or other items at the event.For additional information, to secure a sponsorship or vendor space, or to become a volunteer, contact Julie at julie@paradisecg.com or call 239.633.6150.