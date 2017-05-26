 
Print It Plus' David Leland wins Chamber MVP Award at CPBC Chamber annual Business Award banquet

 
 
David Leland - 2017 Cent. Palm Beach Chamber MVP
David Leland - 2017 Cent. Palm Beach Chamber MVP
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Print It Plus Co-Owner David Leland won the prestigious Chamber of Commerce MVP Award at the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet held this past Saturday night. The Chamber MVP Award presentation, along with the presentations of the other three "Business of the Year" Award are considered the highlight of the Chamber's Annual Gala and "Business of the Year" Awards banquet, held this year in the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center in downtown West Palm Beach, Florida.

The "Business of the Year" Awards honor Central Palm Beach County Chamber member businesses and individuals for outstanding contributions to the economic health and quality of life in Central Palm Beach County, in addition to the betterment of the Chamber and its members. The other winners Saturday night included HNM Menswear for Small Business of the Year, The Retreat at Palm Beach for Large Business of the Year, and Stephen Basore from TKM Bengard Farms for Outstanding Leader of the Year. We would like to congratulate all of this year's winners!

"I am really honored to be recognized with such a prestigious award," David said. "Both myself and my lovely wife Kimberly have enjoyed our involvement in a variety of capacities with the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, and before that the Palms West Chamber. It is great to know we have been able to make a substantial, positive difference in our community where we live and work here in Palm Beach County over the last 30 years."

Print It Plus has been a proud member of the Central Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce and its previous iteration (Palms West Chamber) for nearly 3 decades. During that time, both David along with wife and Co-Owner Kimberly Leland have volunteered on numerous committees and been involved in many functions and events sponsored by the Chamber. David has also is Board member and a past Executive Board member including past Chairman of the Board in 1995.

For more information about this year's Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce's Gala and Business of the Year Awards, go to http://www.cpbchamber.com

About Print it Plus

Print it Plus is a provider of a wide range of advertising, marketing and printing "solutions". They will help you grow your company by finding the best marketing and advertising products and services for your situation in Palm Beach County. Print It Plus is able to provide virtually any product or service imaginable to communicate with your clients, employees, stockholders, and/or vendors.  We are experts at corporate identity pieces, branding, marketing, printing and design. For more information about Print It Plus, contact Kimberly Leland at kim@printitplus.com, by calling (561) 790-0884, or go to our website at www.printitplus.com.

