Braise Restaurant Supported Agriculture (RSA) wins I.Q. Award for Innovation at BizTimes BizExpo

BizTimes Media LLC honors innovation of Chef/Owner Dave Swanson
 
 
MILWAUKEE - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Braise Restaurant Supported Agriculture (RSA) won an I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) award at Milwaukee's annual BizTimes BizExpo on May 24, 2017. The award was announced at a luncheon ceremony at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Milwaukee, Wis.

By working with area farms and restaurants in a cooperative effort, Braise RSA addresses the obstacles that have prohibited restaurants from using local products, namely the time and cost associated with sourcing locally. Braise RSA allows farmers to be fairly compensated for their hard work, while keeping their farms identity intact.

Dave Swanson, owner of Braise RSA, said, "I experienced firsthand the time and resources it took to source food locally at the level I desired for my restaurant and culinary school. Braise RSA is the only demand-side cooperative in the country where restaurants work together to source food locally. This is made possible through the centrally located food hub where farmers drop off their product and Braise RSA delivers to local restaurants."

Dan Meyer, publisher of BizTimes Milwaukee, said, "We salute these winners for their forward-thinking commitment to growth in our community." The I.Q. Awards honor the most innovative products, services and processes developed by Southeastern Wisconsin companies.

The retail side of Braise RSA is Braise on the Go. Customers can sign up for the membership that suits them, order what they want, and get it delivered to their door. Customers can get anything from grains, vegetables, fruits, meats, dairy, cheese, flowers, and fish, all from Wisconsin farmers. Braise on the Go offers a year-round program.

David Swanson is the Chef/Owner of Braise, located in Milwaukee's Walker's Point. In 2008, he launched Braise RSA (restaurant-supported agriculture), which brings locally sourced foods into restaurants. Braise Restaurant & Culinary School opened in 2011. From this endeavor came 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 James Beard Award nominations for Best Chef in the Midwest.

For more information on Braise and Braise RSA, please contact Dave Swanson at 414-212-8843 or info@braiselocalfood.com. www.braiselocalfood.com/rsa/

Contact
Judi Murphy
Murphy Associates
***@marketingwithmurphy.com
End
Source:Braise | Braise RSA
Email:***@marketingwithmurphy.com Email Verified
Tags:Braise, Braise RSA, Dave Swanson
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Milwaukee - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Awards
