The Annual Bag Sale Launches At Great Mall May 26 – June 30
Month-long celebration includes exclusive savings, a trend report, pop art and a sweepstakes to win the #ThePerfectBag
"Who says there's such a thing as too many handbags?" said Lynne Rice, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Great Mall. "During 'The Annual Bag Sale,' we're thrilled to not only bring our customers a vast selection of handbags, but also the latest and greatest in affordable styles. We look forward to offering our shoppers additional savings on handbags that are already up to 70 percent off every day prices."
Below are the activities that will take place during the four-week celebration:
· Win the Handbag of Your Dreams Sweepstakes - Two lucky shoppers will have the chance to 'win the handbag of your dreams' through a sweepstakes hosted on Great Mall's Facebook page. Customers are automatically entered to win when they comment on their favorite style of handbag on the contest's social media post. The winners will be selected at random and will receive a Simon American Express gift card valued at $500. The winners have to be residents of California and have the ability to pick up from Great Mall. The official rules and regulations are available at Great Mall Guest Services.
· Handbag Pop Art Display - Shoppers will be treated to three unique and interactive 5'-by-10' pop art handbag display throughout the center. Soaring high above the display, will be a 12-panel mobile featuring handbags. It will make a great backdrop for photos and Great Mall encourages shoppers to take and post photos at the display and of their handbag finds using #ThePerfectBag.
· Handbag Trend Report – Great Mall style experts suggest looking for these four must-have bag trends. Signage of these trends will be featured throughout the center to serve as a guide as shoppers look to purchase their next handbag.
o Totes - In styles ranging from floral to studded and leather to straw, runways were covered with large tote bags this year. Spacious and accommodating, these bags are perfect for anyone on the go looking for a chic way to carry all of their essentials.
o Mini - The mini bag has been going strong for a few seasons now and this spring is no exception. Miniature replicas of iconic bags have become some of the most coveted pieces this season. While these bags may be small, the statement they make is powerful. So, grab your phone, credit card and lip gloss and go!
o Satchel -This classic messenger bag shape is at the top of this seasons' must have list! From structured and studded to flat and oversized, this wardrobe staple remains sophisticated and chic. When you need more room than a clutch but less than a tote, the satchel is the perfect choice!
o Crossbody - It looks like this classic is here to stay! From music festivals to a night out on the town, this hands-free bag is a wardrobe essential. The long strap makes this a great "grab and go" accessory.
For more information, call (408) 945-4022, visit www.simon.com/
About Great Mall
Great Mall, the largest outlet and value retail shopping, entertainment and dinning destination in Northern California, provides the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores including Neiman Marcus Last Call, Coach Factory Store, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, UNIQLO, H&M, Forever 21, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Banana Republic Factory Store and Michael Kors. Shoppers can dine at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, Red Robin, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse, or catch a movie at Century Theatres 20.
Great Mall, part of The Mills® portfolio owned by Simon, is located at the intersection of Montague Expressway, Great Mall Parkway and Main Street in Milpitas, CA, between Highways 680 and 880, about 7 miles north of San Jose and 46 miles southeast of San Francisco. It is open regularly 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon–Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on Great Mall, please call (408) 956-2033 or visit www.greatmallbayarea.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/
