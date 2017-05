Axalta Launches Corlar 3.5 PR and Corlar 3.0 PR High Solids Epoxy Primers for Multiple Markets

Agriculture, Construction and Earth Moving Equipment Markets benefit from new products

Corlar 3.5 PR and Corlar 3.0 PR High Solids Epoxy Primers

-- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is pleased to introduce two new high solid epoxy primers to its agriculture, construction and earth moving equipment (ACE) markets. Corlar3.5 PRand Corlar3.0 PRare two-component, VOC conforming, low HAPs productive primers recommended for use over properly prepared substrates and most aged to hard cured coatings.Both primers are formulated to be highly durable with very fast dry times to deliver excellent corrosion and chemical resistance for most coating types. Both products are designed for two different types of corrosion testing. Corlar3.5 is formulated for cyclic corrosion testing while Corlar3.0 is formulated for salt spray applications."Axalta's two new Corlar primers are compatible with most coating types and are designed for mild to harsh corrosive environments,"said Eric Kwasnicka, Axalta Product Manager. "Customers will appreciate the productivity of these primers that will provide them with the durability they trust for their agriculture and construction coating projects."Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/ us/en_US/products- services/powder...