Eat Fresh and Shop Local at Farmer Fresh Markets' Three Locations
Sherway Farmers' Market | Oakville Farmers' Market | Shops Farmers' Market
Get your garden started early with large-pot perennials and hanging baskets. Spring crops including Ontario asparagus and rhubarb will be arriving and shoppers can pick up fresh Ontario-grown greenhouse tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers. Local Ontario honey, maple syrup, and an extensive array of baked goods, farm-fresh eggs, deli meats and cheese will also be available.
"Pick up fresh Ontario grown produce and locally made food at the Sherway Farmers' Market, Oakville Farmers' Market and Shops Farmers' Market," states Farmer Fresh Markets' founder William Blyleven. "You can find everything you need to create the perfect meal at our markets. We feature Ontario grown fruit and vegetables plus farm-fresh eggs, fresh baked goods, honey, deli meat, cheese, locally grown mushrooms, VQA wine and much more!"
For seasonal updates on vendors, produce and product availability, visit www.farmfreshmarkets.ca and follow Sherway Farmers' Market on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
NEW LOCATION! Sherway Farmers' Market has moved to the Church on the Queensway
"For over 20 years, Etobicoke residents have been coming to the Sherway Farmers' Market," adds Blyleven. "We will continue our tradition of providing the best fresh, seasonal and local produce and locally made food products in our new location."
Sherway Farmers' Market vendors include: fruit and vegetables from Blyleven Farms, Lowbanks Fruit, Thorne Farms, Ralph and Emmy Lise, McNeice Fruit Farm and Andrews' Scenic Acres;meats and cheeses from European meats and Honey Link Meats;fresh bread, cookies, pies and more from Our Mom's Cookies and Quality Bakery; maple syrup, cookies and candies from Marigold's Maple Syrup andVQA wines from Pillitteri Estates Winery.
The parking lot at the Church on the Queensway provides Sherway Farmers' Market customers with easier access in and out of the parking lot, ample parking and on-site washrooms. Sherway Farmers' Market and their vendors are proud to support Haven on the Queensway to help fight poverty and hunger by donating to their Food Bank.
Visit Oakville Farmers' Market in Downtown Oakville
"George Street is closed to traffic to provide a true market experience,"
Oakville Farmers' Market vendors include: fruit and vegetables from Blyleven Farms, Lowbanks Fruit, McNeice Fruit Farm and Thames River Melons; smoked meats from Albion Hills Farm; fresh cut, seasonal flowers from The Flower Lady; honey and eggs from Rise and Rise Honey & Eggs; maple syrup, cookies and candies from Marigold's Maple Syrup and VQA wines from Pillitteri Estates Winery.
Check out the Shops Farmers Market at CF Shops at Don Mills
'We are excited to return to the Shops at Don Mills community for a second year," states Blyleven. "Stop by the Shops Farmers' Market and stock up on fresh fruit, vegetables and delectable baked treats for the week."
Shops Farmers' Market vendors include: fruit and vegetables from Blyleven Farms and Lowbanks Fruit; smoked meats from Albion Hills Farm; fresh bread, cookies, pies and more from Rob's Good Food; maple syrup, cookies and candies from Marigold's Maple Syrup and VQA wines from Pillitteri Estates Winery.
