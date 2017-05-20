 
News By Tag
* Coffee Giveaway
* Gourmet Coffee Beans
* Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120


Hundreds of Coffee Lovers Scramble to Join Aroma Bravo's Coffee Giveaway

Coffee lovers from Canada and the U.S. are busy submitting their final entries before Aroma Bravo's giveaway concludes this Sunday evening.
 
 
Organic Gourmet Coffee Beans from Marcala, Honduras
Organic Gourmet Coffee Beans from Marcala, Honduras
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Coffee Giveaway
Gourmet Coffee Beans
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The coffee giveaway sponsored by Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea and DIY Idea Center have been gaining more and more entries lately. This is because coffee lovers from the U.S. and Canada have been scrambling to join the coffee giveaway before the contest ends this Sunday.

With a free Bonjour French Press and 3 packs of Aroma Bravo gourmet coffee beans at stake, it comes as no surprise that people are eager to submit their entries. Most of the participants even send 5 entries every single day (the maximum daily limit) to give them a higher chance of winning.

Those who have just heard about the giveaway contest have also been very diligent about joining. To make up for lost time, many of them put the daily limit to their advantage and simply hope for the best.

"It's a shame that I only found out about the contest the other day," says one participant from Canada. "I would have submitted lots of entries had I known earlier. Nevertheless, I've been sending 5 entries every day since I joined. I plan to do this until the end of the contest. I may not have a lot of entries yet but it's still something. It's a random draw anyway, so there's still a chance that I would be the winner," the Canadian coffee lover said.

Upon hearing about the high turnout of participants, the Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea staff members could not hide their excitement.

"It's such great news to know that many North American coffee lovers are interested in our little giveaway contest. This event was created so we can share our love for gourmet coffee with our fellow enthusiasts, and all this positive response we're getting is more than we can ask for. We can't wait for the contest to end so we can finally award the free Bonjour French Press and 3 packs of our own Aroma Bravo gourmet coffee beans to the lucky winner!" A representative from Aroma Bravo said.

The coffee set giveaway will officially conclude at 11:59:59 PM Eastern Time on the 28th of May. Interested parties can still enter the contest by visiting https://www.diyideacenter.com/sweeps/DIY-French-Press-Aro....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers gourmet coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for gourmet coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Coffee Giveaway, Gourmet Coffee Beans, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share