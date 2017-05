Sydney Buyers Agent Helping Babyboomers to Downsize

Couples are Making Significant Changes Using Buyers Advocate; Mayfield Property Buyers

-- Mayfield Property Buyers are negotiating properties for home buyers who wantan experienced real estate mediator to secure property. The Company provides extensive research within the market to find suitable homes that meet the very specific wish list of their clients. Couples who are downsizing are finding the service especially useful to negotiate a sale even in Sydney's (https://www.mayfieldproperty.com.au/buyers-agent-sydney/) hot property market.Mayfield Property Buyers are not a real estate brokerage. John Carew of Mayfield Property Buyers states "We are a BuyersAgent (https://www.mayfieldproperty.com.au/buyers-agent-sydney/), we work only for the purchaser, not the seller or vendor, and this means there are no mixed alliances. Our focus is always to get the best deal and the lowest price for the property buyer.." Carew goes on to say; "The Sydney property market has been crazy HOT for the past few years, which means property does not last long on the open market. Many people including those preparing for their retirement have been attracted to the personalised services we offer as aproperty buyer. Often we can secure a property before auction, sometimes below market value and under better terms such as a recent sale in Hunters Hill ( https://www.mayfieldproperty.com.au/ recent-purchases- hunt... ) where we negotiated a simultaneous settlement for a couple downsizing."Many families that have been in their homes for many years recognize that it's been such a long time since they transacted a property sale, leaving them feeling apprehensive and risk adverse. many do not understand the property market today because so much has changed since they may have transacted ten or twenty years ago.Mayfield Property Buyers are skilled infinding and negotiating properties in what can often be a very challenging market. Carew offers; "Over the past three years, there has been an exponential growth in the number of homeowners who are downsizing to make better use of their funds. Lately, we have been helping couples to scale back from large family homes into smaller more manageable properties,Services at Mayfield Property Buyers start from as little as $500. The Company offers a seven day satisfaction guarantee to all customers to allow interested people to put them to the test. Mayfields specialty is buying property in Sydney's Inner West, Ryde,Gladesville and Hunters Hill areas, along with many purchases for happy clients on Sydney lower north shore.Learn more by visiting https://www.mayfieldproperty.com.au/ Company name: Mayfield Property BuyersContact name: John Carew (Director)Email: john@mayfieldproperty.com.auPhone number: 0410 545 721Website: www.mayfieldproperty.com.auAddress: Level 10, 17-19 Bridge St, post code: 2000Country and City: Australia, Sydney