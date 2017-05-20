News By Tag
Sydney Buyers Agent Helping Babyboomers to Downsize
Couples are Making Significant Changes Using Buyers Advocate; Mayfield Property Buyers
Mayfield Property Buyers are not a real estate brokerage. John Carew of Mayfield Property Buyers states "We are a BuyersAgent (https://www.mayfieldproperty.com.au/
Many families that have been in their homes for many years recognize that it's been such a long time since they transacted a property sale, leaving them feeling apprehensive and risk adverse. many do not understand the property market today because so much has changed since they may have transacted ten or twenty years ago.
Mayfield Property Buyers are skilled infinding and negotiating properties in what can often be a very challenging market. Carew offers; "Over the past three years, there has been an exponential growth in the number of homeowners who are downsizing to make better use of their funds. Lately, we have been helping couples to scale back from large family homes into smaller more manageable properties,
Services at Mayfield Property Buyers start from as little as $500. The Company offers a seven day satisfaction guarantee to all customers to allow interested people to put them to the test. Mayfields specialty is buying property in Sydney's Inner West, Ryde,Gladesville and Hunters Hill areas, along with many purchases for happy clients on Sydney lower north shore.
Learn more by visiting https://www.mayfieldproperty.com.au/
Company name: Mayfield Property Buyers
Contact name: John Carew (Director)
Email: john@mayfieldproperty.com.au
Phone number: 0410 545 721
Website: www.mayfieldproperty.com.au
Address: Level 10, 17-19 Bridge St, post code: 2000
Country and City: Australia, Sydney
