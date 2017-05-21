 
News By Tag
* Ceo
* Business
* Entrepreneur
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
27262524232221

Save the Date: Small Business Expo is Headed to Denver

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ceo
Business
Entrepreneur

Industry:
Business

Location:
Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
Events

DENVER - May 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Small Business Expo (http://thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's most anticipated business-to-business trade show, will host its first annual show on Thursday, June 22nd.

The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment.

Small Business Expo offers an outlet for companies to sell products and services in order to help small businesses grow their main target audience.

Exhibitors (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/exhibit/) find the ability to make personal connections with potential clients, an invaluable opportunity to show off their products. GoDaddy callsSmall Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/denver/) a "must do" for any company "that's looking to interact with their customers face to face."

INTUIT ranked Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/denver/) as the #1 must-attend conference for small business owners.

"Experts tell us that more and more Denver residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

DENVER SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Denver Convention Center | Hall C – 700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th Ave Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Phone:212-651-0679
Tags:Ceo, Business, Entrepreneur
Industry:Business
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Small Business Expo PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share