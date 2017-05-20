Robbie Das Has Led Multiple Companies to Execute Successful Exit Strategies

Contact

Robbie Das

***@robbiedas.com Robbie Das

End

-- Robbie Das has led successful middle market companies to successful exits. Specifically, Robbie has extensive experience in transforming family owned businesses with top line revenues ranging from USD 20M to USD 500M+. Robbie has a proprietary "Prep for Sale" methodology that prepares the company's shareholders for a liquidation event. Such events can be a sale to a strategic buyer, private equity firm or an IPO in the public markets. Secondly, a liquidation event does not have to require relinquish of control. Robbie has executed minority/non-controlling transactions where the existing shareholders enjoy "putting cash in their pockets" while maintaining control of their company.Robbie Das has served as a CFO, COO, and CEO and has the know how to align finance with operations, sales and marketing in order for the target company to achieve its valuation milestones.Robbie Das is a Serial Entrepreneur & C-Level executive with twenty+ years of experience helping companies in various industries restructure and maximize their EBITDA. He has worked with several leading institutional investors to raise capital for growth / M&A for successful exits to strategic buyers, public markets, and private equity organizations.Robbie Das has successfully completed transactions across the Technology, Media, Healthcare, Biotechnology, LED Lighting, Manufacturing, Ecommerce, Medical Devices, Sports & Fitness, Professional Services, Business Services, Transportation & Logistics, Industrial, Energy, Consulting, Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods, Retail, and other related industries.