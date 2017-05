Orange Beach Concierge Introduces The Pantry to the Alabama Gulf Coast

Award-winning chef David Pan of Orange Beach Concierge is proud to unveil his gourmet to go e-commerce site, The Pantry.

-- Now customers can click, shop, and purchase fresh, local, and seasonal foods to go with the convenience of pick up at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The menu includes a bites section that includes Chicken Salad, French Onion Dip and Pimento Cheese while soups feature Gumbo YaYa and Chef David's well known Phos. The new site also offers half and full pans available for salads, side dishes and entrees. Additionally, there are gourmet meals to go for four people with selections from Italian, French, Mexican and New Orleans cuisines. All orders must be placed by Thursday at midnight for pick up the following week. Pick up dates are Monday & Wednesday from 12PM to 5PM at Orange Beach Concierge at 4790 Wharf Pkwy, Suite F206."Orange Beach Concierge's Pantry is now the go to source for upscale to go food in the Orange Beach and Gulf Shores area,"said co-owner Tillie Pan. "The Pantry is for our local clients and also vacationers as well as business meetings."Chef David Pan's specialty is French methods while remaining focused on the latest trends and techniques in the industry. After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu Mendota Heights, Chef Pan began his career at the 3 Diamond rated WA Frost in St. Paul under Chef Russell Kline. He expanded his culinary experience working with noted chefs at elite establishments that included the Minneapolis Club, James Beard winning Gustavus Inn, Fishers Orange Beach along with Brick and Spoon. In 2015, he and his wife launched Orange Beach Concierge, one of the only private dining services in the area. While he is fairly new to the coast, his culinary impact is already well known by his peers.For interviews, photos or menus, please contact Lorrie Dixson Griggs of Eskimo Advertising at lorrie@eskimoadvertising.com . For additional information about Chef David Pan, The Pantry and Orange Beach Concierge, visit www.orangebeachconciergeservices.com