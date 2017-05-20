News By Tag
Orange Beach Concierge Introduces The Pantry to the Alabama Gulf Coast
Award-winning chef David Pan of Orange Beach Concierge is proud to unveil his gourmet to go e-commerce site, The Pantry.
Chef David Pan's specialty is French methods while remaining focused on the latest trends and techniques in the industry. After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu Mendota Heights, Chef Pan began his career at the 3 Diamond rated WA Frost in St. Paul under Chef Russell Kline. He expanded his culinary experience working with noted chefs at elite establishments that included the Minneapolis Club, James Beard winning Gustavus Inn, Fishers Orange Beach along with Brick and Spoon. In 2015, he and his wife launched Orange Beach Concierge, one of the only private dining services in the area. While he is fairly new to the coast, his culinary impact is already well known by his peers.
For interviews, photos or menus, please contact Lorrie Dixson Griggs of Eskimo Advertising at lorrie@eskimoadvertising.com. For additional information about Chef David Pan, The Pantry and Orange Beach Concierge, visit www.orangebeachconciergeservices.com.
