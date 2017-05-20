 
12,000 Entrepreneurs & Business Owners Attended New York City Small Business Expo 2017!

 
 
NEW YORK - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- On Thursday May 11th,Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show came to the Javits Convention Center.There were over 12,000 entrepreneurs, start-ups and business owners from the New York metropolitan area maximizing on business resources, forming new businessleads and gaining entrepreneurial insights.

Dun & Bradstreet Business Credit Expert and Senior Trainer, Mike Bohneropened the expo during the VIP breakfast to speak and coach business owners on establishing a business credit profile that will get them the funding, cash flow and finance terms they need. The keynote presentation was headlined by Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International which brought the day long expo to a grand close.

Survey showed 88% of attendees expressed a positive experience, satisfaction with the show and their intent to attend New York City Small Business Expo again.

Attendees were able to interact with some of this year's exhibitors and sponsors such as Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International; Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere and Socialfix; Gold Sponsors: Business Circle by AT&T, Cogeco Peer 1, Comcast Spotlight, DiversityComm Publication, dun & bradstreet, Geico, Microsoft, Progressive, Wells Fargo and Xero; Silver Sponsors: 1SEO Digital Agency, Allstate, Armando Montelongo, Bank of America, Benchmark Email, BizFilings, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, BlackCard Boooks, Bottom Line Marketing, BrickEquity, CATS, Coverhound, Cover Your Business.com, DELL, Fellowship Home Loans, JumpCrew, Lightspeed, Misaic, Mobikasa, NorthAmerican Bancard, unite4good, VEDC, Vistaprint, Xendoo, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.

Small Business Expo is eager to be back in the city of New York for the 9th year in a row next year.

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2016 it was ranked as Inc. 5000 company and the #1 Must-attend conference for small business owners by INTUIT. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the Small Business Expo in 18 major US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.

The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
