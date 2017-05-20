News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
12,000 Entrepreneurs & Business Owners Attended New York City Small Business Expo 2017!
Dun & Bradstreet Business Credit Expert and Senior Trainer, Mike Bohneropened the expo during the VIP breakfast to speak and coach business owners on establishing a business credit profile that will get them the funding, cash flow and finance terms they need. The keynote presentation was headlined by Bill Walsh, Founder and CEO of Powerteam International which brought the day long expo to a grand close.
Survey showed 88% of attendees expressed a positive experience, satisfaction with the show and their intent to attend New York City Small Business Expo again.
Attendees were able to interact with some of this year's exhibitors and sponsors such as Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International;
Small Business Expo is eager to be back in the city of New York for the 9th year in a row next year.
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2016 it was ranked as Inc. 5000 company and the #1 Must-attend conference for small business owners by INTUIT. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the Small Business Expo in 18 major US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse