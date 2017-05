Cole Skincare for Men Launches 2017 Man Enough Campaign

Cole Skincare Logo

-- This Father's Day, Cole Skincare for Men is once again celebrating men around the country who are "Man Enough" to embrace a healthy, proactive grooming lifestyle beyond the barber's chair. The brand is encouraging individuals to nominate the special men in their lives and share what makes them "Man Enough!"The Man Enough campaign was launched in 2015 to inform and promote acceptance among men from all walks of life of the need for proper skin as part of their grooming regimen. "Man Enough is a motto, not a challenge to be hyper masculine," says Cole Skincare for Men Creator, Cole Patterson. "It's quite the contrary. The campaign celebrates the confident, loving, caring side of men that often goes unnoticed and unappreciated as well as removes the stigma that surrounds the idea of men really taking care of their skin. We want to applaud men for taking the time and putting in the work it takes to be well groomed." Men are definitely taking notice and putting their best face forward! Former NFL star and model George Wilson and actor Rob Riley () are the newest brand ambassadors for the product line which includes their 3-in1 Foaming Cleanser, Cleansing Facial Pads and Bamboo Charcoal Cleansing Sponge.So what makes a man "Man Enough?" Cole Skincare for Men is looking for the best fathers, husbands, teachers, mentors and public servants that know that the strength of a man comes from how they benefit others. The brand is seeking inspirational stories of men who have made a difference in the lives of those in the community as well as their own families. Just post a photo of the nominee to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with #coleskincareformen, #nomineename and #manenough. One lucky winner will be selected to participate in the ultimate male grooming experience at the VIP Cole Skincare for Men Grooming Lounge and Man Enough Awards as part of ESPY Awards* week in Los Angeles!George Wilson Promo Video: https://youtu.be/ pUGXOt_nVAc Rob Riley Promo Video: https://youtu.be/ yNGhHUckDOQ Cole Skincare for Men is dedicated to providing men with effective products that deliver optimum results. Our goal is to introduce men to an easy to use skincare regimen. Cole Skincare for Men caters to the male physiological characteristic and the physiology of their skin. The dermaceutical-grade ingredients are formulated with fruit acids, enzymes, plant extracts, botanicals and serums to meet both the requirements and the need of our male clientele. The high concentrated formulation is multi-functional to serves many benefits to the skin with one step. Our State of the Art of products can be used alone or together as the Power Pack. For more product information, visit www.coleskincareformen.com