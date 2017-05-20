News By Tag
Cole Skincare for Men Launches 2017 Man Enough Campaign
The Man Enough campaign was launched in 2015 to inform and promote acceptance among men from all walks of life of the need for proper skin as part of their grooming regimen. "Man Enough is a motto, not a challenge to be hyper masculine," says Cole Skincare for Men Creator, Cole Patterson. "It's quite the contrary. The campaign celebrates the confident, loving, caring side of men that often goes unnoticed and unappreciated as well as removes the stigma that surrounds the idea of men really taking care of their skin. We want to applaud men for taking the time and putting in the work it takes to be well groomed." Men are definitely taking notice and putting their best face forward! Former NFL star and model George Wilson and actor Rob Riley (Underground, Bourne Legacy, Elementary) are the newest brand ambassadors for the product line which includes their 3-in1 Foaming Cleanser, Cleansing Facial Pads and Bamboo Charcoal Cleansing Sponge.
So what makes a man "Man Enough?" Cole Skincare for Men is looking for the best fathers, husbands, teachers, mentors and public servants that know that the strength of a man comes from how they benefit others. The brand is seeking inspirational stories of men who have made a difference in the lives of those in the community as well as their own families. Just post a photo of the nominee to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with #coleskincareformen, #nomineename and #manenough. One lucky winner will be selected to participate in the ultimate male grooming experience at the VIP Cole Skincare for Men Grooming Lounge and Man Enough Awards as part of ESPY Awards* week in Los Angeles!
Check out why George Wilson and Rob Riley are Man Enough:
George Wilson Promo Video: https://youtu.be/
Rob Riley Promo Video: https://youtu.be/
ABOUT COLE SKINCARE FOR MEN
Cole Skincare for Men is dedicated to providing men with effective products that deliver optimum results. Our goal is to introduce men to an easy to use skincare regimen. Cole Skincare for Men caters to the male physiological characteristic and the physiology of their skin. The dermaceutical-
*The VIP Grooming Lounge is an invitation only event featuring top sports stars, musicians, television and film personalities. Tickets to the awards show not included in prize package.
GEORGE WILSON, ROB RILEY AND COLE PATTERSON ARE AVAILABLE FOR IN STUDIO INTERVIEWS
Media Contact
Vivian Fullerlove
vivian@vlfmediaandpromotions.com
