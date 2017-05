CK Theatricals Presents the Long Island Premiere of: "Disaster! A 70s Disaster Movie Musical" At The Richie Applebaum Theatre at CK Productions

-- Contact: Rick Eberle |www.rickeberle.com516-729-6872 | rick@rickeberle.com (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1417057&sid=265148652&url=mailto%3Arick%40rickeberle.com)CK Theatricals Presents the Long Island Premiere of:"Disaster! A 70s Disaster Movie Musical"At The Richie Applebaum Theatre at CK ProductionsNew Musical Straight From Broadway Featuring Some of the Most Unforgettable Songs of the '70s Makes 3-Week-Only Debut in RonkonkomaMay 27th, 28th, 31st, June 3rd, 4th, 9th & 11thNew York, NY (May, 2017) - For THREE WEEKS ONLY, Long Island's premiere theatrical experience, CK Productions, will be presenting the LI Premiere of DISASTER! THE MUSICAL (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1417057&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.disastermusical.com%2F) at The Richie Applebaum Theater- 1021-1 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779!Disaster! is a new musical straight from Broadway, featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s. "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff" are just a few of the scintillating hits in this hilarious musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick.More About "Disaster!":It's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman and a nun with a gambling addiction. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost... or at least escape the killer rats.SHOW DATES:May 27th - 8pmMay 28th - 2pmMay 31st - 7pmJune 3rd - 8pmJune 4th - 2pmJune 9th - 8pmJune 11th - 2pmMore About CK Theatricals:With more affordable Main Stage tickets than any other theater in Long Island, CK Theatricals offers a variety of theatrical productions in forms of straight plays, dramas, comedy, musicals, concerts, shows for children and more! CK Theatricals strives to create authentic and original versions of classic shows and create new and exciting works that have never been seen before.Their goal is to bring Long Island to the rest of the world, believing that the entertainment industry would thrive in a place like Long Island (as many small production companies and other large theaters have already seen). With the Theatrical division of CK Productions, the company hopes to create a similar vibe to an Off-Broadway Workshop house here in Long Island to debut original scripts, shorts, plays, musicals, children's theatre & more. Part of what makes Theatre in Long Island so special is the influence of the tight communities. CK's Community Theatre seasons are for all actors & artists to enjoy, work, and create while putting on full scale productions for all to watch. Enjoy Broadway right here in your backyard!For TICKETS to "Disaster! The Musical" at The Rickie Applebaum Theatre ($22 Adults, $20 Students, $18 Seniors), VISIT: http://uid13737.fan- send.com/l.php? cid=1417057&sid=26... For More Information on CK Productions, VISIT: www.CKProductionsNewYork.com ( http://uid13737.fan- send.com/l.php? cid=1417057&sid=26... For More on "Disaster! The Musical", VISIT: www.DisasterMusical.comFor Press Inquiries, Contact: Rick@rickeberle.com