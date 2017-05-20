News By Tag
Diane L. Dunton: Maine Author Works to Change the Status Quo
In a new book, praised by writer Katrina Kenison and others, Maine business consultant and visual artist, Diane L. Dunton, invites readers to let go of limiting thoughts and behaviors and embrace possibility.
When she found herself prematurely widowed and facing breast cancer mid-life, Dunton immersed herself in the creative arts, beginning a journey of emotional, intellectual and artistic exploration and healing. But it was the many personal stories told to her by others facing adversity that inspired the writing of her new book, Living, Learning, Healing: Inspirational Stories from the Heart (Rainbow River Press, 2017). This collection of true stories, humorous anecdotes, and heartwarming essays reveals the resilient nature of the human spirit. Regional nature photographs by Dunton are featured throughout the book, which also includes a section for personal journaling.
The stories in Living, Learning, Healing are "compelling and very, very human," says Rev. David C. Hall, a Spiritual Life Director affiliated with the Maine Conference-United Church of Christ. "The book is like a tour guide gently drawing the reader into the simplicity and profound nature of life lived to the fullest, especially after the pain of life interrupts, and says: Pay attention!"
Author Katrina Kenison adds, "Whether grieving the loss of a loved one, confronting a difficult diagnosis, or grappling with the hard truths of lives that don't unfold according to our best-laid plans, this beautiful book offers quiet guidance to find our way forward and reminds us that wonder, grace, and beauty are always at hand if our eyes and hearts are open."
"All of us want personal and professional happiness," says Dunton, "but often we find it difficult to take the action needed to realize these goals. Human beings are natural storytellers. I've been privileged in my work to witness first-hand profound stories of change and felt compelled to share the inspiring and motivating narratives of real people who have discovered, regardless of their circumstances, how to define and create through their own actions happy and fulfilling lives."
Living, Learning, Healing is available at select independent bookstores and online at Amazon.com and www.dianedunton.com.
Potential Released Consulting, Inc.
PO Box 1000, Windham, ME 04062
