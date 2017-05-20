News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Live From Studio 6B" - Covering Entertainment, Politics, Current Events and MORE!
From Entertainment to Politics, Current Events and MORE: "Live From Studio 6B" Covers the Topics of Today
516-729-6872 (tel:(516)%20729-
From Entertainment to Politics, Current Events and MORE:
"Live From Studio 6B"
Covers the Topics of Today
Nationally Syndicated News and Entertainment Program Continues to Keep Viewers "In the Know"
May, 2017 (Ronkonkoma, NY) -- In an era of "fake news" and entertainment focused on a specific agenda, only a few broadcast programs today seem to stray from the pack, bringing audiences quality TV that is both informative and engaging. Live From Studio 6B (http://uid13737.fan-
A nationally syndicated news, political & current events program created by seasoned veterans of television programming, Live From Studio 6B looks to provide television stations with an opportunity to offer serious political talk, sports & entertainment news and have some fun doing it! The show is designed with topics that reach an affluent audience – news, political, sports, entertainment, with full integration in their growing social media channels.
Recent national guests have included Diamond & Silk, #1 National Best Selling Author Michael J. Knowles, Raheel Raza and U.S. Army Sergeant
John Byrne. Recent episodes have touched on topics from the Russia Probe involving President Trump to Met's pitcher Matt Harvey's recent antics, along with musical performances by some of today's hottest up-and-coming acts includingNashville Skyline (http://uid13737.fan-
Some of the shows enlightening segments include Entertainment with Sabrina Coleman, Tilleli Time with Nick Tilleli, The News with Vincent Butta, and more extensive in-depth coverage of current events- all hosted by Damon Roberts.
How do you tune in? Some of the program's affiliates include KZGN LA, WPVN Chicago, WMCN Philadelphia and WDWW Atlanta, along with airing on Bonko TV, a brand new OTT Network, available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Google Play Store and interactive social TV networks five days a week!
So for some of the most intriguing news content around tune into Live From Studio 6B and stay up to date on current events while having some fun in the process!
For More on Live From Studio 6B, Visit:
www.LiveFromStudio6B.com
Stay connected on Social Media!
Visit: Facebook.com/
Watch Segments at: Live From Studio 6B's YouTube Channel
For Press Inquiries, Contact: Rick@rickeberle.com
Contact
Rick Eberle PR
516-729-6872
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse