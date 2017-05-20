 
Colliers International selected as Co-Agent for Dow Jones Campus Leasing Opportunity

-- 140,000 Sq. Ft. of Surplus Space in Building 1 Coming to Market for the First Time in Princeton, N.J. --
 
 
4300 Route 1 North
4300 Route 1 North
 
PRINCETON, N.J. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Colliers International Group Inc. (http://www.colliers.com/en-us/newyorkcity), has been retained by Dallas-based Fischer & Company to serve as its co-agent for Building 1 at the Dow Jones' headquarters campus, 4300 Route 1 North in Princeton. Colliers' Thomas Romano and Vinny DiMeglio are providing local leasing support for Fischer & Company, which represents Dow Jones on various assignments. The Colliers Princeton-based team is working with Brian Sapp at Fischer in marketing approximately 140,000 square feet of surplus space at the three-story, 420,000-square-foot building.

"This is the first time spaces are formally being marketed for lease at the Dow Jones campus, making this an intriguing new option for businesses looking to locate or grow in the Princeton market," Romano noted. "We are honored that Fischer & Company selected us as the best firm to introduce this property to the community and help monetize this asset for its client."

Colliers and Fischer & Company are marketing units from 10,000 to 72,000 square feet at Building 1, including an approximately 90,000 square feet of contiguous space on two floors. The campus offers dual power feeds with an onsite substation and backup generator; five internet service providers; full-time, onsite security; and 3,265 parking spaces. "The 24-hour nature of Dow Jones' operation mandates that this campus can accommodate round-the-clock operations," Romano added. "It is the only building in our marketplace offering these benefits combined with such large floor plates and an above-average parking ratio."

Tenants at Building 1 also have access to extensive onsite amenities, including a 500-seat cafeteria and the "Micro-Market" grab-and-go café – both offering free coffee; a full-service fitness center with daily classes, showers and locker rooms; and a state-of-the-art conference facility. The five-building, 206-acre campus also features a one-mile walking/jogging trail, a softball league, volleyball, basketball, an Amazon locker for package pick-up and deliveries and onsite daycare.

"This corporate-headquarters-level amenity package extends well beyond what smaller tenants can typically find in a multi-tenant environment," DiMeglio said. "This makes Building 1 particularly well-suited for companies seeking to offer a workplace culture that balances productivity and lifestyle in an attractive campus setting."

-- End --

About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visitColliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers andLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc).

For further information, please contact:

Evelyn Weiss Francisco, Vice President
Caryl Communications
Phone: 201-796-7788
Email: evelyn@caryl.com

