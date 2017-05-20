News By Tag
SmartTOP Additional Soft Top Control by Mods4cars Now Available for Mini Convertible F57
As of now, the SmartTOP soft top control is available for the new Mini Convertible F57. Mods4cars retrofitting comfort module, enables the convertible top and sunroof to be operated from a distance via the original vehicle key.
With one tap of the console button, the convertible top moves into the sunroof position. With two taps, the convertible top opens completely and the windows move to their pre-programmed position. The cumbersome pressing as well as the impractical operation of first having to open the sunroof, are thereby no longer necessary. You now have the option to decide whether the sunroof or the convertible top should be opened with just a press of a button.
In addition, the SmartTOP module allows the operation of the roof top from a distance via the original vehicle key. Pressing a combination of keys on the remote control automatically opens or closes the convertible top or sunroof. "The SmartTOP customer can open the soft top as they walk toward their vehicle and start their drive top down," says PR spokesman Sven Tornow. "This operation is carried out via the original vehicle key, which does not require any modification,"
Aside from these main functions, the SmartTOP soft top module ( http://www.mods4cars.com ) offers other additional functions. The windows can also be opened and closed from afar via the vehicles remote control. On vehicles with Keyless Entry, opening and closing the top is possible with a touch to the door handle.
The individual functions of the SmartTOP roof module can be programmed according to the customers personal wishes. Thanks to the sophisticated SmartTOP Cabriolet module, starting or stopping the engine does not interrupt the convertibles top movement. Furthermore, the module can be completely deactivated as required.
Thanks to the plug-in cable set included in delivery, installation can be done quickly and easily. Also, as no cables are cut, a traceless removal is possible at any time. A standard USB port is integrated into the SmartTOP soft top control. This allows the programming of the roof module via the home PC / Mac. Via the USB port, software updates can also be loaded, which are provided by Mods4cars free of charge.
The SmartTOP roof control system are also available for the Mini Convertibles R52 and R57. In addition, Mods4cars SmartTOP offers comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volvo and Volkswagen.
The comfort control for the Mini Convertible F57 is available for 269,00 Euro + tax.
A product video can be viewed here:
http://youtu.be/
For more information:
http://www.mods4cars.com
About Mods4cars:
Mods4cars was founded in 2002 from the idea to add a highly demanded feature to the otherwise almost perfect Porsche Boxster: Comfort One-Touch roof operation while driving at slow speeds. The resulting product offered not only that, but also allowed quick and easy installation by just swapping out a relay box, thus leaving no traces and no permanent changes on the vehicle. The first SmartTOP roof controller was born.
The success of their first products in Germany and Europe prompted them in late 2004 to move operations to the USA, to be able to serve the American market as well as all other English speaking countries such as Australia, UK and South Africa from one central location. Their business has grown to a full-fledged international corporation with an office in Las Vegas and a full line of innovative products as well as distributors and installation partners all over the globe.
Being highly specialized in the development and distribution of aftermarket roof- and comfort controllers since 2002 allows them to offer an unsurpassed level of competence and product quality. Their main goal is optimization of each individual product to a maximum in compatibility, usability and intuitive operation. They put greatest effort into development and quality checks of all their products to achieve this goal and meet all expectations of their customers.
The extraordinary success of their products is also based on the great communication with their customers, which usually already starts for each new product during the development and prototyping phase.
Press & Media Contact:
Sven Tornow
Mods4cars LLC
1350 E. Flamingo Rd #3100
Las Vegas, NV 89119 - USA
+1-310-9109055
tornow@mods4cars.com
http://www.mods4cars.com
Contact
Mods4cars LLC
***@mods4cars.com
