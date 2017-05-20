 
Industry News





The Village Cleaner Launches New Website

Family-owned and family-run, The Village Cleaner offers upholstery cleaning, pet stain and odor solutions, and area rug cleaning to clients in Bourbonnais, IL.
 
May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Village Cleaner of Bourbonnais, IL, recently launched a new look with their new website at www.villagecarpetcleaning.com.

A team dedicated to bringing the best cleaning services to the Bourbonnais area, The Village Cleaner has been making belongings and property more beautiful since 1969. The Village Cleaner is now the most experienced and qualified stain remover, area rug cleaner, and commercial cleaner—among other cleaning services.

The Village Cleaner's new site is more user-friendly than their previous site and safe for clients to use. It thoroughly describes their pet solutions, carpet cleaning, and upholstery cleaning services for quick information but also offers deeper reading into the history of the company if desired.

For a company dedicated to providing their clients with the highest-quality cleaning services in town, The Village Cleaner has stepped it up by serving their clients with this beautiful new website.

Their new site is an effort to better reach their audience with clear content and obvious objectives. It was designed by LinkPoint Media, a Bourbonnais, Illinois-based Web design company specializing in sites for small businesses and nonprofits. LinkPoint Media has also designed sites for The Total Parent, World Conflicts Books, and the Kankakee chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Find them online at www.linkpointmedia.com.
The Village Cleaner
Email:***@gmail.com
Carpet Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Pet Solutions
Business
Illinois - United States
Websites
