RAINY DAY SALE: 12% Off for Online Bookings at Nami Resot in Boracay Island
Nami Resort has launched 2 website-exclusive deals for travelers planning a most relaxing holiday in Boracay Island from June to October. Interested parties can secure the promo by booking a room using the direct reservation engine at the website.
Here are the details:
1. Rainy Days Special (Room Only)
Treat: 12% room discount for a limited time only
Stay Period: From June 1 to October 31, 2017
Inclusions:
- One-time breakfast
- Round-trip Caticlan transfers for a minimum of 2-night stay
2. Rainy Days Special (with Breakfast)
Treat: 12% room discount for a limited time only
Stay Period: From June 1 to October 31, 2017
Inclusions:
- Daily breakfast
- Swedish Massage for every 2-night stay
- Round-trip land and boat transfers from/to Caticlan
Purchase these Boracay summer sale direct at the Boracay accommodation's website. Click on the "Check availability and prices" button to book online through the resort's direct reservation system, which is powered by DirectWithHotels. Instant confirmation is guaranteed and all transactions are secured by DigiCert and Trustwave. Promo details may change but bookings made prior to any changes will still be honored. Visit Nami Resort at http://www.namiresorts.com/
Take this advance booking deal and stay at the resort to enjoy the consummate haven for holidaymakers in Boracay. The following conveniences are readily available.
- 3 commodious room types that offer equally astounding views of the sky, sea, and sand. The rooms come complete with a jacuzzi and a spacious balcony from which to enjoy the sights. Each also has its own LCD TV, coffee and tea, and toilet and bath.
- Topnotch beach facilities and services, such as a bar, spa, restaurant, butler help, baby sitting, and room service. The resort also has amenities for water sports and island activities.
- The resort's Diniwid Beach address, which is set on a majestic cliff, allows guests to enjoy spectacular scenes unavailable anywhere else in the island. Nami Resort's location is a 10-minute stroll from White Beach. The resort provides land transfer services.
To know more about this resort in Boracay, interested parties may log on http://www.namiresorts.com/
