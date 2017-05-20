The Marine Corps BE ADVISED Shirts were created for the Marine Corps saltiest Wafighters! Yuutttt!!!

Marine Corps BE ADVISED Shirts

-- The Marine CorpsShirts say it all!"BE ADVISEDI'm Mean, Nasty and TiredI Eat Concertina WireAnd Piss NapalmI Can Put a Round Through aFlea's Ass at 200 Meters."Devil Dog Shirts had to put out a design for our saltiest Warfighters!Semper Fi!has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.All ofapparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplacestands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.Marine Corps BE ADVISED Shirts-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America-100% Ring-spun combed cotton-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder-Tubular – Slim fitWe provide a size chart on all apparel items to ensure the most comfortable fit!Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com .designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!To find out more about the Marine Corps BE ADVISED Shirts click here:For more information on this product and more, visit us atat www.devildogshirts.com