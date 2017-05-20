 
Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120

Marine Corps BE ADVISED Shirts

The Marine Corps BE ADVISED Shirts were created for the Marine Corps saltiest Wafighters! Yuutttt!!!
 
 
Marine Corps BE ADVISED Shirts
Marine Corps BE ADVISED Shirts
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Marine Corps BE ADVISED Shirts say it all!

"BE ADVISED

I'm Mean, Nasty and Tired

I Eat Concertina Wire

And Piss Napalm

I Can Put a Round Through a

Flea's Ass at 200 Meters."

Devil Dog Shirts had to put out a design for our saltiest Warfighters!  Semper Fi!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

-4.3 oz. Fine Jersey
-Designed and printed on shirts that are Made in America
-100% Ring-spun combed cotton
-Taped shoulder-to-shoulder
-Tubular – Slim fit

We provide a size chart on all apparel items to ensure the most comfortable fit!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To find out more about the Marine Corps BE ADVISED Shirts click here:

https://devildogshirts.com/product/apparel/marine-corps-b...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
