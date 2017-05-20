News By Tag
WEBSITE-EXCLUSIVE: All-Inclusive Package Available at Henann Resort Alona Beach
Discover an indulgent and private paradise at Panglao Island by visiting Henann Resort Alona Beach. Make a stunning first-class holiday happen through its latest promo that offer all-inclusive treats.
Henann Indulge Package
Validity: Until March 2018, except Christmas, New Year, Chinese New Year, and Holyweek
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast and dinner
- Round-trip transfers
- Use of swimming pools, gym, and fitness center
- Free Wi-Fi Internet access
- Welcome drinks and complimentary coffee and tea
- Free parking (subject to availability)
To book this Panglao Island resort package, visit http://web.henannresortalonabeach-
Henann Resort in Panglao Island is a beachfront haven that offers the following:
- Air-conditioned rooms and villas appointed with plush beddings, a cable TV, safety deposit box, Wi-Fi Internet access, phones, and refrigerator
- Leisure facilities such as Kai Regency Spa, 3 swimming pools, and several restaurants and pool bars
- A convention center, business center, VIP lounge, and meeting rooms for business travelers
- An accessible address set along the white sands of Alona Beach that serves as a base from which one can begin to explore the famous diving spots around the island
To know more about this Panglao Island accommodation, log on http://web.henannresortalonabeach-
Henann Resort Alona Beach
Alona Beach, Tawala
Panglao Island, Bohol, 6340
Philippines
Phone Numbers: (63) (38) 502-9141 to 44
***
