Henann Resort Alona Beach
Resort In Panglao Island
Panglao island accommodation
Panglao Island
  Bohol
  Philippines
WEBSITE-EXCLUSIVE: All-Inclusive Package Available at Henann Resort Alona Beach

Discover an indulgent and private paradise at Panglao Island by visiting Henann Resort Alona Beach. Make a stunning first-class holiday happen through its latest promo that offer all-inclusive treats.
 
 
PANGLAO ISLAND, Philippines - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Discover an indulgent and private paradise at Panglao Island by visiting Henann Resort Alona Beach. Make a stunning first-class holiday happen through its latest promo that offer all-inclusive treats. Here are further details:

Henann Indulge Package

Validity: Until March 2018, except Christmas, New Year, Chinese New Year, and Holyweek

Inclusions:

- Free breakfast and dinner

- Round-trip transfers

- Use of swimming pools, gym, and fitness center

- Free Wi-Fi Internet access

- Welcome drinks and complimentary coffee and tea

- Free parking (subject to availability)

To book this Panglao Island resort package, visit http://web.henannresortalonabeach-bohol.com/. Click on the "Check availability and prices" button to launch the direct booking engine that is powered by DirectWithHotels. Instant confirmation is guaranteed. Modification, cancellation, and no-show policies apply. Please check during reservation process. Promo details may change but reservations made prior to any adjustments will still be honored.

Henann Resort in Panglao Island is a beachfront haven that offers the following:

- Air-conditioned rooms and villas appointed with plush beddings, a cable TV, safety deposit box, Wi-Fi Internet access, phones, and refrigerator

- Leisure facilities such as Kai Regency Spa, 3 swimming pools, and several restaurants and pool bars

- A convention center, business center, VIP lounge, and meeting rooms for business travelers

- An accessible address set along the white sands of Alona Beach that serves as a base from which one can begin to explore the famous diving spots around the island

To know more about this Panglao Island accommodation, log on http://web.henannresortalonabeach-bohol.com/.

Henann Resort Alona Beach

Alona Beach, Tawala

Panglao Island, Bohol, 6340

Philippines

Phone Numbers: (63) (38) 502-9141 to 44

***

AboutDirectWithHotels
DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
