WEBSITE-EXCLUSIVE: All-Inclusive Package Available at Henann Resort Alona Beach

Discover an indulgent and private paradise at Panglao Island by visiting Henann Resort Alona Beach. Make a stunning first-class holiday happen through its latest promo that offer all-inclusive treats.

Until March 2018, except Christmas, New Year, Chinese New Year, and Holyweek- Free breakfast and dinner- Round-trip transfers- Use of swimming pools, gym, and fitness center- Free Wi-Fi Internet access- Welcome drinks and complimentary coffee and tea- Free parking (subject to availability)To book this Panglao Island resort package, visit http://web.henannresortalonabeach-bohol.com/. Click on the "Check availability and prices" button to launch the direct booking engine that is powered by DirectWithHotels. Instant confirmation is guaranteed. Modification, cancellation, and no-show policies apply. Please check during reservation process. Promo details may change but reservations made prior to any adjustments will still be honored.Henann Resort in Panglao Island is a beachfront haven that offers the following:- Air-conditioned rooms and villas appointed with plush beddings, a cable TV, safety deposit box, Wi-Fi Internet access, phones, and refrigerator- Leisure facilities such as Kai Regency Spa, 3 swimming pools, and several restaurants and pool bars- A convention center, business center, VIP lounge, and meeting rooms for business travelers- An accessible address set along the white sands of Alona Beach that serves as a base from which one can begin to explore the famous diving spots around the islandTo know more about this Panglao Island accommodation, log on http://web.henannresortalonabeach- bohol.com/ Alona Beach, TawalaPanglao Island, Bohol, 6340PhilippinesPhone Numbers: (63) (38) 502-9141 to 44