May 26, 2017
Blue ID a Finalist for Outstanding Service Provider of the Year Award for CRM2 Navigator Programs

The Wealth Professional Awards have selected Blue ID's advisor education programs as a finalist for the Radius Financial Education Award for Outstanding Service Provider of the Year.
 
GUELPH, Ontario - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- "We're honoured to be recognized for our extensive and ongoing support of the financial services industry through the implementation of the CRM2 regulations," says Dave Carr-Pries, President of Blue ID.

"The transparency around investor fee and performance information, as required by CRM2, posed a variety of challenges for advisory firms. Our comprehensive education programs and workshops enabled advisors to feel more comfortable and confident in their conversations with clients about fees, performance and the value of financial advice. By applying the investor lens to the new CRM2 reporting, we were able to help advisors identify effective ways to articulate their value and build trust."

Now in its third year, the Wealth Professional Awards have become the biggest and most prestigious showcase of excellence in the wealth management industry. The Awards Gala will take place June 1st at the Liberty Grand in Toronto. Visit http://wpawards.ca/.

Blue ID provides a broad scope of services to support the financial services industry. This includes CRM2 Navigator (http://www.crm2navigator.com/) services, regulatory document design and implementation, advisor and investor research, and advisor education and training programs. For more information, visit www.BlueID.ca.

BLUE ID, Dave Carr-Pries
5192651532
***@blueid.ca
Source:Blue ID
Email:***@blueid.ca Email Verified
May 26, 2017
