Church's Chicken® Announces Beaumont Area Students For 2017 Church's® Scholars
Overseeing the program is Church's Partners Foundation, Inc. which works to recognizes students on educational merit. Scholarships may be used toward college tuitions during the 2017-2018 academic year at an accredited two or four-year college, university or vocational/trade school in the United States.
"Now in our 4th year of operation, we're proud of the Beaumont area students who have become Church's Scholars and our past recipients who are nearing graduation and are preparing to become working professionals in the community," said Ed Brett, Chief Human Resources Officer for Church's Chicken. "Stepping up, and making a difference in the communities we serve, is a top value for the brand".
The Beaumont area students were among the 240 recipients of the $1,000 scholarships. Students had to demonstrate key achievements to be considered, including grade point average, work experience, and involvement in extracurricular school and community activities.
"I am very thankful to receive the Church's scholarship, this will help me finance and further my education in hopes of a successful future," said Haley White, who will be attending Lamar University in the fall.
Through the generous support of participating company and franchise Church's Chicken restaurants, the Church's Partners Foundation was able to increase scholarship funding by 7 percent this year. A primary generator of funding is the annual Church's in-restaurant Scholars coupon book promotion in which participating restaurants provide a coupon booklet filled with Church's value to any guest for a $1 donation. Additional funds are supplemented by direct contributions from franchisees and vendors.
Local franchisee involved in the program includes David Davoudpour.
For more information about Church's Chicken and other community programs that the company supports, visit www.churchs.com.
About Church's Partners Foundation, Inc.
Founded in Atlanta, GA in 2007, Church's Partners Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c) (3) public charity. Its mission is to provide support and assistance to the employees and franchisees of Church's Chicken and Texas Chicken®, their families and the communities in which they live. Programs include the Church's Scholars Program which provides $1,000 scholarships to eligible applicants. For more information, visit www.churchspartners.org.
About Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
