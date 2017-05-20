News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Harvard Business Review Manager's Handbook
In TheHarvard Business Review Manager's Handbook, new and seasoned managers learn to maximize their effectiveness by mastering five essential skill sets. These include:
• Developing a leader mindset. Managers must learn to balance day-to-day responsibilities with big-picture thinking, build trust and credibility, hone their emotional intelligence, and align their performances with their organizations' strategies.
• Managing themselves. Managers can manage their professional careers by working to influence others, communicating effectively, enhancing their productivity, and fulfilling their professional purpose.
• Managing their individual employees. Managers must help their employees to develop and maximize their skills by delegating clearly defined tasks, giving effective feedback, and helping talented employees grow.
• Managing their teams. Managers should also support their employees by organizing and supporting their collaborations. They should strive to foster cohesive and productive cultures, boost creativity, and select and retain talented employees who have the skills that their teams and organizations need to succeed.
• Managing their businesses. Finally, managers must learn how to measure and boost their teams' performances. Managers should have a solid understanding of strategic planning and financial metrics as they gauge their organizations' health and make important decisions.
To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse