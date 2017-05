Harvard Business Review Manager’s Handbook

-- In their day-to-day roles, managers are often tasked with solving practical problems, evaluating internal processes, drafting new budgets, and overcoming obstacles. These challenges can be daunting to both new and experienced managers alike, but those who master a distinct set of personal and professional skills are equipped to reach their full potential.provides a step-by-step guide to developing 17 of these critical skills. By following this instructive guide, managers can learn to excel at managing the performances of their employees, team, and business.In, new and seasoned managers learn to maximize their effectiveness by mastering five essential skill sets. These include:. Managers must learn to balance day-to-day responsibilities with big-picture thinking, build trust and credibility, hone their emotional intelligence, and align their performances with their organizations' strategies.. Managers can manage their professional careers by working to influence others, communicating effectively, enhancing their productivity, and fulfilling their professional purpose.. Managers must help their employees to develop and maximize their skills by delegating clearly defined tasks, giving effective feedback, and helping talented employees grow.. Managers should also support their employees by organizing and supporting their collaborations. They should strive to foster cohesive and productive cultures, boost creativity, and select and retain talented employees who have the skills that their teams and organizations need to succeed.. Finally, managers must learn how to measure and boost their teams' performances. Managers should have a solid understanding of strategic planning and financial metrics as they gauge their organizations' health and make important decisions.To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com