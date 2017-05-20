News By Tag
Better Business Bureau Recognizes Medical Bridges with 2017 Winner of Distinction Award
The Better Business Bureau of Houston receives hundreds of nominations for its coveted Awards for Excellence. A panel of Silver Fox Advisors representing business owners, entrepreneurs and CEOs evaluates each award application and selects finalists for the achievements and commitment to overall excellence and quality in the workplace. This recognition carries great personal sense of accomplishment for Medical Bridges, but equally important is that it represents our commitment of service to the Greater Houston community.
When asked what it means to Medical Bridges to receive this recognition, Dorothy A. Bolettieri, President and CEO, stated "We work hard to provide top notch service to our customers and clients; it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts."
ABOUT MEDICAL BRIDGES:
Established in 1997, the mission of Medical Bridges is to bridge the healthcare gap worldwide by procuring and distributing medical equipment and supplies to underserved communities. To learn more, visit http://www.medicalbridges.org.
Media Contact
Veronica Bucio
Outreach Coordinator
713-766-6554
***@medicalbridges.org
