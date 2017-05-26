pdvWireless Launches DispatchPlus™ on the Geotab Marketplace

Contact

-- pdvWireless, Inc., a private wireless communications carrier and provider of mobile workforce management solutions, today announced the availability of DispatchPlus on the Geotab Marketplace, a go-to source for top organizations requiring GPS fleet management and vehicle tracking solutions.DispatchPlus provides customers with instant voice communication via push-to-talk solutions, tools for field documentation and reporting, as well as GPS tracking, all of which are available on radios and smart devices."pdvWireless is proud to partner with Geotab and to be able to offer our DispatchPlus solutions to their vast telematics network. Our end-to-end application is a natural extension of Geotab's current portfolio and provides push-to-talk voice communications, which is a completely new service to their suite of offerings," said Chris Hackett, pdvWireless Vice President of Marketing."Through our partnership with pdvWireless, Geotab customers can now streamline business productivity by eliminating ineffective communication efforts. pdvWireless' instant voice communication, status updates and GPS worker location will not only help improve communication, but it will also support security and safety – key pillars of innovation at Geotab."said Joey Marlow, Vice President of U.S. Operations.The Geotab Marketplace is a robust complement to the MyGeotab platform that provides customers with an extensive ecosystem of valuable business-focused applications and add-ons. Used by companies with fleets large and small, the Marketplace offers over 150 third-party solutions to more than 15,000 Geotab customers, further solidifying the company's leadership in commercial telematics.Learn more about the Geotab Marketplace and its complement to MyGeotab, by visiting www.geotab.com/marketplace.###pdvWireless, Inc. is a private wireless communications carrier and provider of mobile workforce management solutions that increase the productivity of field-based workers and the efficiency of their dispatch and call center operations. pdvWireless has commenced launching private push-to-talk networks in seven major markets throughout the United States. Its patented and industry-validated SaaS technology improves team communication and field documentation across a wide array of industries, including transportation, distribution, construction, hospitality, waste management and field service. pdvWireless' Chairman, Brian McAuley, and Vice Chairman, Morgan O'Brien, were the co-founders of Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in FCC regulatory matters and two-way radio operations. pdvWireless is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.Geotab securely connects commercial vehicles to the internet, providing advanced web-based analytics to better manage your fleet. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with a company's other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing more than 1 billion data points a day, Geotab leverages big data and machine learning to improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve stronger compliance to regulatory changes. The company's products are represented and sold worldwide through its Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.