Milwaukee Area Dentist Tony Cigno Publishes New Article About Dental Phobia and Dental Anxiety
Greenfield, WI — May 26, 2017— Wisconsin Dentist Tony Cigno recently published an article titled, "Dental Phobia and Dental Anxiety: When People Are Afraid of the Dentist."
People with dental anxiety and dental phobia, shares Dr. Cigno, will put up with dental problems – including infection and even pain – to avoid the dentist. In fact, he reveals, this is true for 15% of Americans.
He then shares the difference between dental anxiety and dental phobia.
Dental anxiety, he explains, often causes sufferers to dread dental visits. Although, they will usually keep their appointments even if they do so reluctantly. He quotes a Colgate article that states, "Dental anxiety and phobia are extremely common. It has been estimated that 9% to 15% of Americans avoid seeing the dentist because of anxiety and fear. That's about 30 million to 40 million people. In a survey by the British Dental Health Foundation, 36% of those who didn't see a dentist regularly said that fear was the main reason."
Yet, he counters, dental phobia is something different altogether. Persons who suffer from this phobia – much like with other phobias - will go to tremendous lengths to stay away from the dentist. They will continue this avoidance even to the detriment of their health.
Consequently, says Dr. Cigno, "Their dental health is usually poor. Meaning, when they are forced to visit the dentist for a dental procedure that can no longer be ignored, it's a much more extensive visit." This contributes to perpetuating the phobia even further.
Yet, he reveals, there is hope for even those in this group. New dental practices – such as the sedation dentistry available at Cigno Family Dental – have been a lifesaver for many.
The entire article can be found here: http://www.cignodental.com/
About Dr. Tony Cigno
Milwaukee Dentist Dr. Antonio (Tony) Cigno has been practicing dentistry for 25 years. He received a DMD from the Washington University School of Dental Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Cigno is also finishing a Fellowship and Mastership at the Academy of General Dentistry.
Additionally, he has written and published several articles and is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Association of Functional Orthodontics, and the International Association of Orthodontics. Dr. Cigno was Wisconsin's very 1st and Premiere Provider of Fastbraces and one of 10 senior master affiliates in the world. Committed to continuing education, Dr. Cigno has completed over 600 hours of additional courses in implant dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, fixed prosthodontics, myofascial pain/occlusion and operative dentistry. He also has another 400 hours in interpersonal communication training.
