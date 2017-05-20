News By Tag
CrowdBuild Best Practices: Part 1
The first installment of CrowdBuild's In the Trenches Series shares some perspective from clients using the technology to improve their business results.
Nick Mathius, Project Manager of CrowdBuild, explains: "We have been collecting data and feedback through an In Focus Brands' continuous client loop process for new feature development and to share best practices across our market. The biggest takeaways from the first 2 months of use are: clients should initiate a process for lead generation collection and action from day 1; engaged communications with real-time intelligence leads to faster acquisition and activation of clients and a simple CRM system must be used by all parties (not just the sales/business development teams) in an organization to define true target markets and to identify missteps as early as possible in messaging."
Will Crowder, CEO and Founder of MyBackStory, a product invention company, says: "We use CrowdBuild™ to send mass and personalized emails to our investors/potential investor base and to capture new leads for our upcoming crowdfunding campaign. It allows us to manage multiple metrics and to keep track of data and contacts all in one place. We've learned how CrowdBuild's™
Brent Martin of ActivShot USA, an experiential golf technology that creates engagement across multiple golf courses for users, and a former HubSpot user states: "With all of my past companies and startups,I always struggled with finding and qualifying the right crowd for my offerings, CrowdBuild solves this with a user friendly marketing automation platform without all the bells and whistles that I never used anyway in other programs. Its ability to organize my campaigns and capture actionable data has made me more responsive as a business development leader with the right message at the right time. It is also the most cost effective solution that I have ever used".
Currently, CrowdBuild's international representatives continue conducting seminars and talking tours to educate the target markets on the benefits and functionality of the services.
In Focus Brands in collaboration with IFP Films are the creators the "In The Trenches" Series which includes press, viral videos and a tv pilot for the Travel Channel that travels the world finding and showcasing the human entrepreneurial spirit against a constantly changing backdrop of culture, scenery and locations.
EDA Funding is the newest venture between Autonomy Distributors and In Focus Brands from their successful build out and exit of an international, operational distribution firm in 2016. The company has 2 divisions: the EDA Fund (a hybrid VC/PE fund that invests in existing firms that have attained sustainable revenue for a number of quarters and are searching for next level partners) and CrowdBuild ™ (a subscription service that builds your community and guides you into a successful crowdfunding campaign with metrics, CRM and social media integration)
IN FOCUS BRANDS (www.infocusbrands.com) As the inbound, branded business development experts, they have created, resurrected and/or managed over 128 diverse businesses across industries and continents. The company is an execution firm that operates 3 businesses internally: the culture/change/
Diamond Point Co-Development Fund is a royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.
