Manage Customer Reviews, Feedback and Queries on your products on eBay from your Woocommerce Store

The Feedback Management and Message Management feature of the CedCommerce Woocommerce eBay integration enables its users to answer to comments, queries and reviews from their woocommerce stores.
 
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Woocommerce eBay Integration from CedCommerce became more feature rich with the addition of Message Management and Feedback Management features.

These additions enables Woocommerce store owners answers to customers questions and queries as well as reply to the reviews left by the customers from their own Woocommerce stores and without having to visit eBay. Also, this streamlines the selling experience and removes the hassle to switch between your eBay and Woocommerce store accounts

Features:

Feedback Management:

Evident from the name itself, this feature enables users to answer or reply to all the reviews and rating left by the customers at the product page without having to leave their WooCommerce store. They get the notification through the Cedcommerce WooCommerce eBay Integration extension. Thus, enabling admin to offer better customer experience to their customers.

Message Management:

Similar to the Feedback, Message management enables admin to answer the question or queries put by the buyers or potential buyers. This enables admin to clear all the doubts and thereby increase the transparency regarding the item attributes and features (offered at eBay). eBay provides an area on the product page for customers to enter their queries.

Price and Availability:

The extension has two versions – basic and premium. The Basic version is free and can be downloaded from the Wordpress.org website (https://wordpress.org/plugins/product-lister-ebay/) whereas, the premium version is available at $100 and can be purchase from the Cedcommerce's website (http://cedcommerce.com/woocommerce-extensions/woocommerce...).

About Cedcommerce:

Established in 2010, Cedcommerce has developed some of the highly popular Woocommerce extensions, the Woocommerce Wholesale Market, Hide Price Until Login, and One Click Order Re-order. Also, multi-channnel selling constitutes its core functionality, and recently it became the Official Channel Integration Partner of Walmart.

Media Contact
Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
