Cannes You See Us? Diversity Day in Cannes
Independent Grassroots Movement Promoting Diversity And Inclusion At 70th Festival De Cannes Announces 2017 Short Film Showcase Winners
All I Want, a story of the purposeful, single minded and unwavering pursuit, of 7 year old street urchin, Ratan, to buy one mango, the debut film of Indian Filmmaker Venika Mitra, won the 2017 Diversity in Cannes General Showcase and received the Audience Choice Award.
"I'm deeply grateful to the jury of the 2017 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase for considering my film as a better film than the rest of the films in the general diversity category. I saw each film and they were all very unique and better than my own film. To be in competition with such dynamic films was a big honor for me," said First Time Filmmaker Venika Mitra of India. "Thank you Yolonda Brinkley of Beyond Borders: Diversity in Cannes and the jury for selecting All I Want for your Showcase and for the Grand Prize and Audience Awards. It's a huge gratification for all my and my crews hard work."
Kate Holland's, No Monsters in Berlin, made in collaboration with Syrians, now living in Berlin, as cast and crew, emerged as the winner of the 2017 Diversity in Cannes Women in Formation Short Film Showcase. Filmed in Germany, No Monsters in Berlin, tells the next chapter of the current refugee story: resettlement and integration.
"The Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase is a wonderful and unique opportunity for high calibre short films to share exposure at one of the world's most prestigious film festivals. I was extremely impressed with the quality of films chosen for the Showcase and was genuinely surprised, elated and honored that No Monsters in Berlin won the 2017 Diversity in Cannes Women in Formation Short Film Showcase," comments Mala Ghedia, the films writer and star. "This festival is extremely under rated. It needs to have more support and exposure. Film goers are missing a treat. Come support it next year."
Additional accolades announced during the showcase include Director, Jury and Audience Choice Awards as follows:
Audience Choice
All I Want by Venika Mitra (India)
Bittersweet by Corine Colors (Lebanon)
Director's Choice
Intercept by Jackie J. Stone (USA)
REPAIRations!
Revelation - the City of Haze by Mao Qichao (China)
Jury Choice
Beautiful Dead Things by Renee Faia and Ingela Ogard (USA)
God Complx by Morenike Joela (USA)
Presented by Yolonda Brinkley, US based publicist and event producer, with support from the subscription VOD service, Urban Movie Channel and Alaina Lewis' Electric Heart Media, the Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase presented 17 films in competition from Canada, Germany, India, Lebanon, Russia and the United States. The uniquely themed films were selected by an independent screening committee of diverse film industry enthusiasts and judged onsite by a distinguished jury led by South Africa's Bonginhlanhla Ncube and Bettina Fisher, director of educational initiatives, Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. The Showcase concluded with a special screening of The Black Ghiandola, a short film produced by Tamika Lamison's Make a Film Foundation, directed by Catherine Hardwicke, Theodore Melfi and Sam Raimi and starring Anthony Conti, Johnny Depp, J.K. Simmons and David Lynch.
"In her efforts to change the landscape of the global film industry, "Urban Movie Channel is proud to support Yolonda Brinkley and her unwavering commitment to ensure the presence of underrepresented stories at the Cannes Film Festival," commented Angela Northington, UMC general manager. "As a sponsor of Diversity Day at the Cannes Film Festival, for the third consecutive year, we commend Yolonda for driving diversity at all levels of filmmaking and extend congratulations to Venika Mitra and Kate Holland, winners of the 2017 Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase."
The independently produced, Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase was Monday, May 22, 2017 in France during the 70th Festival de Cannes. For photos follow us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/
