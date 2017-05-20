News By Tag
Chris Jamroz Appointed to Royal Ontario Museum Board of Governors
"The Royal Ontario Museum is truly one of Canada's and North America's great museums and I am humbled to accept this invitation to be a member of its Board of Governors," said Jamroz, who served on the ROM's Board of Trustees from 2010 to 2016.
"We are grateful that Mr. Jamroz has agreed to join ROM's Board of Governors," said Susan Horvath, President and CEO of the ROM Governors."His generous commitment of time, and impressive executive and international talent on our Board of Trustees have been invaluable. We know he will continue to make a difference to the ROM in his new role, and are deeply appreciative of his dedication and many contributions."
Located in Toronto, Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum is Canada's largest museum, with over 30 galleries showcasing art, archeology and natural science. The ROM, which has a dual mandate of researching and communicating World Cultures and Natural History, is internationally renowned for its research
The ROM's Board of Governors is a federally incorporated private sector Board, responsible for its long-term financial health as well as the growth and management of its financial assets. Board members are volunteers who are dedicated to public service and to the ROM's well-being and long-term stability.
Jamroz is a fervent advocate of education, promoting diversity and inclusion, and mentorship. He is an active supporter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City and Greater Miami and serves as the chair of Junior Achievement programs. Jamroz was appointed to co-chair the Canada 150 Advisory Committee in 2016 to oversee preparations to celebrate the country's 150th anniversary of confederation. In addition, he was a co-founder and chairman at United Foundation for the Education of Children. Jamroz was awarded the Florida Governor's Business Ambassador Medal in 2013.
