What is Early Bird Check In on Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines provide an easy medium for the boarding and hence launched Early bird check in. This is very good initiative taken by Southwest Airlines. In Early bird check in, the passenger's boarding position is booked before 36-hour. And the seat will be alloted as per the boarding number. 24-Hour before the flight depart, the passenger receive the boarding number and as per that number their seat will be alloted. So, as soon as the passenger board, they will get a seat in A class. However, Southwest Airline charges $15 per passenger, this led the passenger to get the required seat followed by the business class passenger and the passenger who opt A-class.
The online booking in Early bird checkin is very simple and easy and can be done anytime before the departure of flight about 36 hr earlier. But do remember, booking in early bird checkin at last moment will not be fruitful, because the boarding number is alloted as per the booking, the passenger who had done earlier booking will get boarding number before than the person done the booking later.
These features made Southwest Airlines a unique airlines and it is totally beneficial for the passengers.
